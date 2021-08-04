Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.
KIDS-4 is an afterschool media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 4-8. SPMC is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive, Suite 2.
In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television and video productions including cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, and animation.
While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own. By creating their own media messages, students become smarter and more critical consumers of others’ media messages.
Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in ‘crews’ and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station available on Charter, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app.
Some projects will also air on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
SPMC understands concerns about COVID-19 during these unusual times and is taking safety precautions to ensure the continued health of program participants and staff alike. Crew sizes are small and meet requirements of Public Health Madison Dane County specifications of how many students can gather together.
Registration for new KIDS-4 crew members opened on Aug. 1 online at www.kids4.tv/kids-4-signup-info/ .
Open house set for August 16
KIDS-4 will host an open house on Monday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m.when interested students and families will get the opportunity to tour SPMC and meet the KIDS-4 staff.
The final deadline for registration submission is on Sept. 17, but keep in mind that registration numbers are limited for this program.
For more information, contact Sun Prairie Media Center at 608-837-4193 or Rachel by email at rpackard@cityofsunprairie.com
The program Fee is $125 for Members and $150 for Non-members and includes a t-shirt, crew poster and USB drive complete with child’s produced work. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
Visit kids4.tv for more information.