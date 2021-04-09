The Sun Prairie Municipal Building and the Westside Community Building will reopen to the public on April 12 after being closed for more than five months to curb the coronavirus spread.
Encouraged by the easing of public health restrictions, widespread vaccinations across the state, and declining COVID-19 cases, city officials are confident of the re-opening plans.
“We are following the science and we have the data and the foresight so that we just won’t open to close again; we have confidence in that,” City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said. “This is one step in returning to normal.”
The City of Sun Prairie is one of the first large Madison suburbs to reopen its buildings to the public. The cities of Middleton and Fitchburg are restricting its city halls to virtual or by-appointment services.
The first-floor service counters at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building — which contains City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s east precinct — and the Westside Community Service Building will open up to the public Monday.
Sun Prairie Police Department front service windows will also re-open. In-person municipal court restarts Wednesday, April 21. Park and recreation in-person programs launch May 1.
The Sun Prairie Public Library will continue to offer in-person computer and other technology services by appointment only and contact-free material pick-up. The Sun Prairie Library Board authorizes the reopening of the library.
City staff will continue virtual appointments. Some departments will remain closed to the public. A full listing is on the city’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
City buildings closed during the last spring’s Safer at Home order, as city employees who could, started working from home. After re-opening during the summer, city buildings shut down on Nov. 18, limiting access to phone, virtual, and if that wasn’t possible, in-person appointments.
HVAC filter upgrades, plexiglass shields, social distancing, and extra COVID-19 protocol cleaning have been put into place at city buildings to keep staff and the public safe, Oppenheimer said.
The city has an estimated 250 employees, and Oppenheimer says the majority are coming into their offices or working in public safety or municipal jobs where working remotely isn’t an option.
City employees who can are encouraged to work remotely until June 1, Oppenheimer said.
The city used CARES Act funds received to purchase e-commerce software to improve online purchasing of permits and licenses. Oppenheimer said the improvements made during the past year will prepare the city for the post-pandemic future.
“There were many lessons learned during this past year and we don’t want to forget that,” Oppenheimer said.
He also praised city staff for being resilient during the pandemic while still providing services to residents.
“The community has been very understanding and realized that this is what we needed to do to keep people safe,” Oppenheimer said.
