The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — a leading authority on fire, electrical and related hazards — advises that home smoke alarms (also known as smoke detectors) are an important part of a home fire escape plan because they warn home occupants early about fire so they can get out quickly.
A closed door may slow the spread of smoke, heat and fire. When there is a fire, smoke spreads quickly, which is why NFPA says roughly three out of five fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Here are smoke alarm safety tips from the NFPA for your home:
• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area, on every level of the home and in the basement.
• Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms so that when one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound (most homes do not have this level of protection).
• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
• Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.
• Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.
• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
• People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms with strobe lights and bed shakers.
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.