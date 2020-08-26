City of Sun Prairie celebrates 100 years of women's suffrage

Sun Prairie is delivering a proclamation, dedicating Aug. 26 2020 to celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage in the United States.
As the first state to ratify the 19th amendment, Wisconsin holds a special place in the actualization of this historic American accomplishment.
“Women are running for office and emerging as civic leaders at historic rates. This wouldn’t be possible without the work of our suffragettes and their allies," said Sun Prairie’s communications and diversity strategist Reuben Sanon. "As we strive for an inclusive, just community, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard is the cornerstone of that work and so in celebrating this moment in history 100 years ago, we renew the very energy that we strive for today as we work to build a better tomorrow where all voices are lifted up.
The 19th amendment passed with an overwhelming majority of 54 to 2 in the assembly and 24 to 1 in the senate.
Wisconsin’s own Carrie Chapman met personally with President Woodrow Wilson to advance the cause while Wisconsin’s first Lady LaFollette raised the movement to a high status issue in the state.
The amendment extended voting rights to white women, with the fight for universal suffrage continuing to eventually grant voting rights to Native Americans in 1924, Asian Pacific Islander Americans in 1952 and solidifying voting rights for Black and Latin Americans who suffered voter suppression until the passage of the Voting Rights Acts of 1965 and 1975.
Similar proclamations are occurring around the country as a renewed commitment to voting rights dominates national political discourse ahead of the presidential election, Sanon said.
“The work to civically engage and empower our full community is far from over, but in remembering how far we’ve come, we hope to inspire all people to take advantage of their well fought for right to representation,” Sanon said.
To revel in your right to vote this November, register at your current address and avoid lines and exposure by requesting your absentee ballot online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
See the full proclamation on the city webpage cityofsunprairie.com/civicsunprairie.
