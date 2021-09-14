The Arc-Dane County and area businesses will host a free Trunk or Treat party on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 2-5:30 p.m. in the parking lot for Stark Real Estate, HomeTeam4U, and LSM Chiropractic Clinic located at 1625 W. Main Street.
The event is for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families in the Dane County area. The goal is to provide a safe environment to celebrate, dress up in costumes, and socialize.
Music will be provided by Musical Memories Mobile DJ Services.
Volunteers are invited to decorate their trunks and hand out treats to the participants.
Registration is required for both participants and volunteers at arcdanecounty.org.
“The Arc-Dane County’s mission is to provide opportunities for folks with IDD to grow and become the best they can be,” said said Bob Ross, The Arc-Dane County vice-president.
“Our Trunk or Treat event is specifically aimed at reducing isolation in marginalized groups hit hard during the pandemic such as those with IDD,” Ross added. “This event, and our yearly dances, provide opportunities to support folks and help them lead rich and fulfilling lives.” .
The event will follow Public Health Madison Dane County orders regarding COVID-19 best practices; for details see https://www.publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus.
Event sponsors include Fiduciary Partners Trust Company, Wispact, Inc., Haskins Short & Brindley LLC, Miller & Sons Supermarket, Kalscheur Dodge Chrysler RAM, LSM Chiropractic, HomeTeam4U, and Stark Real Estate.
The mission of The Arc-Dane County is to ensure that all children and adults with IDD and their families are offered the same opportunities, choices, rights, and respect due to all people in our community through example, education, advocacy, support, and legislation. The Arc-Dane County supports the efforts of all with IDD to live rich lives filled with opportunities and experiences.
For more about The Arc-Dane County, go online to www.arcdanecounty.org.