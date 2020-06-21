When a star student gets straight A’s, proud parents take to bragging. When a Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) gets straight A’s, you leave the bragging up to the city council alders.
That’s exactly what Sun Prairie District 1 Alder Steve Stocker did during the June 16 Sun Prairie City Council meeting when he pointed out the WWTP recently earned straight A’s on its Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR) for 2019.
According to a memo from Wastewater Director Jeremy Cramer, the CMAR is an annual report of the City of Sun Prairie wastewater operations and maintenance activities and submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The main purpose of the CMAR is to evaluate and rate the wastewater treatment plant and the sanitary sewer collection system.
The CMAR is comprised of ten sections that are associated with the wastewater plant and collections system. The following areas are covered in the CMAR: Influent Flow and Loading, Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Biochemical Oxygen Demand), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Total Suspended Solids), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Ammonia- NH3), Effluent Quality and Plant Performance (Phosphorus), Biosolids Quality and Management, Staffing and Preventative Maintenance, Operator Certification and Education, Financial Management, and Sanitary Sewer Collection Systems.
Information and data from 2019 was entered into the report and a letter grade was calculated for each area. A 4.00 Grade Point Average (GPA) system is used. If a grade lower than an A or B is achieved, then an action plan shall be put into place to correct any deficiencies, Cramer wrote in the memo.
“The 2019 CMAR was excellent with all A’s,” Cramer added. “Based on these grades, no action is required by the city. These grades have been achieved due to a great staff and the ability to implement continuous improvement activities at the wastewater plant and in the collection system.”
The report came on the same day the council also approved a bid of $19.97 million to C.D. Smith of Fond du Lac for construction of the WWTP upgrade. The design for the facility was previously contracted to MSA Professional Services and Donahue. During the construction phase of the project additional services for project management, inspection and resident engineering will be required.
The MSA Donahue team has submitted a proposal to provide all of these services as the engineers of record for the project. The approximate cost for project management, inspection and resident engineering is $1.5 million or 7.5% of the construction cost. This would include both the MSA Donahue team and another selected vendor, according to a memo from Cramer to alders.
Alders also approved a $31,050 bid from Walter & Son Waste Hauling, LLC from Darien for the North Digester Cleaning Project.
The estimate for the project was $50,000, according to Cramer.
Alders approved the CMAR, the WWTP upgrade contract bid and the North Digester Cleaning Project bid as part of their Consent Agenda.
