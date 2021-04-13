The American Legion and Auxiliary will be sponsoring its second blood drive for 2021 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 1-6 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street. The Red Cross will collect both whole blood and power red cells.
Red Cross is continuing its protocols to keep its donors and staff as safe as possible from the transmission of COVID-19 and believe its mitigation efforts will help ensure safety of blood recipients, staff and donors by reducing contact with those who may potentially be infected with Coronavirus.
This includes limiting walk in donors to keep the number of individuals present at the donation site to as few as possible. So it is very important that anyone donating make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733 2767) or visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
Most importantly, as an additional health service to its donors, Red Cross is now testing all donations given at its blood drives for COVID 19 antibodies. Because some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic, Red Cross believes testing will provide information if donors unknowingly may have possibly been exposed to Coronavirus.
Red Cross asks donors to download its app to gain access to many exciting features to assist them in:
• Finding local blood drives and donation centers quickly and easily;
• Conveniently scheduling and rescheduling appointments;
• Completing RapidPass®;
• Accessing COVID-19 antibody test results;
• Receiving notifications when donations are on their way to patients;
• Keeping record of results from mini-physicals;
• Receiving appointment reminders;
• Keeping track of total blood donations; and
• Receiving special blood shortage alert messages.
Roll up a sleeve to help people in need. Donors with all blood types are needed but especially O negative, A negative and B negative.
If unsure of eligibility, do not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any question at 1 800 RED CROSS (1-800 733-2767).
Red Cross and The American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers and supporters who give their time and blood donations to enable Red Cross to continue performing its lifesaving mission.
