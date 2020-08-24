Dane County Sheriff's Office (DASO) Badge

Dane County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 44-year-old Bristol man early Monday, Aug. 24, for his eighth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).

According to Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Gary Vandivier, at approximately 1:40 a.m  on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a deputy arrested Jamie J. Falk after conducting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle at the driver’s residence.

Falk was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI and a parole violation.

Falk also received a citation for operating a motor vehicle after revocation.

