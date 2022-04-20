Maureen Crombie
Terry McIlroy
Bob Jokisch
Mike Jacobs
The Sun Prairie City council elected new officers on Tuesday.
City council president: Maureen Crombie
City council vice-president: Terry McIlroy
City council representative to Plan Commission: Bob Jokisch
City council representative to Sun Prairie Utilities Commission: Mike Jacobs
City council representative to Fire Advisory Committee: Terry McIlroy
City council representative to Sustainability Committee: Mike Jacobs
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.