Alders concerned about the spike in delta variant COVID-19 cases and their safety won’t let the public back to in-person city hall meetings.
Alders have been meeting in person since July but public access has been restricted to virtual since spring 2019 when the pandemic began. And it’s not clear when the public will be welcomed back as city alders made no change last month on public access.
Although the public has the option to attend meetings virtually, the Wisconsin Open meetings law state, “It is declared to be the policy of this state that the public is entitled to the fullest and most complete information regarding the affairs of government as is compatible with the conduct of governmental business. To that end, the law requires that,“All meeting of all state and local governmental bodies shall be publicly held in places reasonably accessible to members of the public and shall be open to all citizens at all times unless otherwise expressly provided by law.”
Last month, some city alders said if people are allowed back into city hall for meetings, they will attend virtually. An idea to allow a limited number of people to attend meetings also stalled during a September Committee of the Whole discussion.
Public Health Madison Dane County emergency public health orders, including a restriction on indoor gatherings, expired in June. On Tuesday, PHMDC issued a third mask order.
The City of Sun Prairie, like other municipalities, has navigated how to conduct meetings during the pandemic.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors and Madison City Council are both meeting virtually with no timeline to return to in-person.
The Middleton City Council has meet virtually except for two in-person meetings this July when the public was allowed in-person access. Now the meetings are back to virtual for council members and the public.
Other municipalities, like the Village of Waunakee, allow the public to attend government meetings in person.
The City of Fitchburg has allowed in-person attendance at meetings during the pandemic, city officials said.
Starting Monday, Oct. 11, the Sun Prairie School Board will return to fully in-person meetings for members and the public.
The city allows the public to submit comments through Survey Monkey and participate in meeting virtually if they register in advance.
As was the case before the pandemic, the city live-streams city council and other meetings, while others are recorded and broadcast on demand through the Sun Prairie Media Center. City alders have praised the virtual options in opening up access to more people.
City Council President Steve Stocker said he doesn’t know what will “trigger” when alders are comfortable with people returning to the city council chambers but he plans on making it an agenda topic each month.
At the Sept. 7 meeting, District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens brought up an idea to set a limit, to allow 10 people to come to meetings. She also suggested that the vestibule area outside of the city council chambers could be for people waiting to speak on a specific agenda item.
“I think that is a reasonable space that would accommodate that and allow them in person and let us hear from them directly, and if needed they could cycle out and allow others to join,” Stevens said at the Sept. 7 meeting.
No motion was made at the meeting, so the idea did not move forward.
The city council chambers is 770 sq. ft. and the vestibule area is 480 sq. ft., according to city officials.
City council members sit on a dais, away from the public, with plexiglass dividers and masks.
City of Sun Prairie officials report that the air filtration system has been upgraded and ionized units, that were paid for by federal COVID relief money, will be installed during the next month.
Other city alders said they are hesitant to allow in-person access.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie, who attended the Sept. 7 meeting in person, said she would go back to virtual if the public attended.
“We don’t know these people who are coming in and I have mixed feelings about it just because of my experience and it’s all about the science and the numbers,” Crombie said.
“And I’m a little concerned because it’s getting worse every day,” Crombie said, “and now there’s a third variant out there.”
District 1 Alder Theresa McIlroy said she was on the fence about the issue.
“As long as it’s just us, I’m comfortable coming in here, but if we decide to let the public come in, I don’t know how I will react to that. I may stay home and do it via Zoom. I have to think of my safety and my family’s safety. I don’t know what I would do, to be honest with you,” McIlroy said.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she agreed with McIlroy although she would be open to letting in one person if they need to talk to the city council.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch also voiced some concerns.
“I have to admit that I am getting more nervous about any type of meeting that is inside,” Jokisch said.
Alders Mike Jacobs (District 3) and Faustina Bohling (District 4) didn’t offer any comments during the discussion.
“For now we will leave it as is because that is how we agreed to go forward,” Stocker said at the Sept. 7 meeting. “ I guess we will just watch and see what happens on the outside and make changes accordingly.”
City officials report that there has been one inquiry to attend meetings in-person that came from the Sun Prairie Star and was granted media access.
The resolution, approved July 2021, does allow a presiding officer or body to authorize in-person attendance.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser said in a phone interview last week that he is “generally OK” with the access that the public has through virtual means, public comments, and other options.
He also said the city has done a good job of protecting the safety of city council members and the public under the current policy.
With 2022 budget hearings coming up soon, Stocker encouraged residents to give feedback to their alders and watch the budget meetings virtually.
“This is not a city run by nine people who are elected,” Stocker said. “This is a city where everyone’s voice needs to be heard.”