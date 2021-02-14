Sun Prairie Plan Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of a concept plan to bring a headquarters campus for Quarra Stone to the Sun Prairie Business Park.
Started in 1989 in Madison, Quarra Stone specializes in detailed precision stone work customized for the needs of both artists and architects.
Quarra is currently located on Atlas Avenue in Madison, but is outgrowing its space there, according to Quarra Stone Founder and President James Durham, who spoke to the commission at the end of its nearly two and one-half hour agenda.
Quarra works on famous buildings across the country — including the Wisconsin State Capitol, the White House and the U.S. Capitol. Durham showed a photo of the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington DC. “All the stone that you see in this photograph was produced by Quarra Stone in Madison,” Durham said.
Another Quarra project — the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers in the state of Virginia — was recently selected as 2020 Project of the Year. Durham also said that project led to Quarra helping to remove 15 Confederate statues in and around Richmond, Virginia, and they have more to remove.
Among the projects Quarra has planned for its future: The Obama Presidential Library in Chicago. He said the company has been working on the project for three years and that construction is scheduled to begin later this year.
Durham said Quarra has retained Snohetta Architects from Norway — one of the top five design firms in the world — to design the facility, which will be located just west of Columbus Street in land that will need to be annexed from the Town of Bristol.
In his staff report, City Planning Director Tim Semmann said Columbus Street and Egre Road are expected to be extended northward and eastward respectively.
Per the city’s subdivision ordinance, proposed streets will need to extended to the boundary lines of the tract to be subdivided.
While Semmann said city planning staff is continuing to discuss the appropriate alignment of these two streets with Quarra. Paul Gunderson said during the meeting that the company is working to maintain a line of trees along the property line.
The applicant should take into consideration the amount of right-of-way needed to serve their roughly 24.1 acre site and comply with the city’s ordinances when annexing land into the city. The site is currently owned by JBA Land LLC, which is controlled by the Renk Family, but the two parties have reached a purchase and sales agreement for the property subject to contingencies including land use approvals.
When District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked Durham whether or not the company looked at the former KollegeTown Sports building, Durham said the company could not use the building without major renovations. For example, the company requires concrete floors that are a foot thick because of the weight of equipment and stone being worked with. The other reason is that the company needs a very controlled environment to operate its C and C machinery, which requires specific temperature controls.
“We want a site that it very livable that has more of a campus feel,” Durham said. He said it is not uncommon for architecture students to tour each Snohetta project — which means groups of students could tour the campus at any one time. The office portion of the building would comprise approximately 9,000 sq. ft., with 1,000 sq. ft. being allocated to the employee comfort rooms.
The main plant building would be approximately 44,000 sq. ft. in size. The outdoor storage area would be situated on the north end of the site, taking advantage of the buildings and forested ridge line on the west side of the site to help screen the storage materials from view of the public.
Semmman wrote in the staff report the complex would generally operate during normal business hours, but may include some 2nd and 3rd shift work as needed. The company currently has 46 full time employees with plans to add staff as market demands necessitate. The site is designed to convey stormwater southward to the regional stormwater pond.
The parcel’s location just 15 minutes from the Dane County Regional Airport is also key, Durham said, because the company contracts with many national and international clients who want to check on the work Quarra is doing for them.
Semmann said Quarra will likely be pursuing tax increment finance (TIF) funding to help bring their project to fruition. If TIF District boundaries are to be extended or created, those lands would have to be inside the City’s corporate limits to be eligible for financing. The applicant should also take into consideration the possible TID boundaries when petitioning for annexation into the city.
Although the project is currently in the Concept Plan stage, Semmann said city staff is working through many of the items pointed out in the Concept Plan staff report. A Quarra Stone letter of intent to the city indicates Quarra intends to begin construction in mid-2021 and take occupancy of the building in 2022.
At the conclusion of the presentation, Stocker said, “I’m all for it.”
“I look forward to it,” remarked commissioner Paul Schulte.
“I think this would be a fabulous development for Sun Prairie,” commissioner Dave Hoekstra said, adding that his only regret is that it won’t be seen right away out there. “I would welcome you to Sun Prairie.”
“I’d just like to say that I am thrilled that you would come here,” remarked commissioner Barb Bailey, who joked that the design of Quarra’s new facility might present an opportunity for other Sun Prairie developers to break free of what she called “the square building thing.”
“Be careful what you wish for,” Durham said with a laugh.
Before asking for the commission’s opinion on the development, Mayor Paul Esser also expressed his support. “This is certainly an exciting project,” he added.
When he asked how the commission would vote on the concept plan, all eight supervisors expressed their support.
Mini-warehouses OK’d
Acting on city planning staff recommendations, the commission recommended final city council approval of a rezoning and a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow mini warehouses on property located at 395 Marshview Drive.
The project as proposed by include traditional mini-warehouses as well as a climate controlled office facility.
A 6-foot high aluminized chain link security fence with one additional foot of barbed wire at the top will be installed around the development.
The developer is Michael Hanna who has developed and rented other mini warehouses at 515 Marshview Drive.
Edmonton Drive multi-tenant commercial building recommended
Acting on city planning staff recommendations, the commission voted to recommend approval of a multi-tenant commercial building as part of a Group Development at 3140 Edmonton Drive.
The parcel has been previously developed with an approximately 9,800 sq. ft. multi-tenant commercial/office building.
The applicant, TJK Design Build, proposed the construction of a 5,013 sq. ft. multi-tenant commercial/office structure north of the existing building.
They have indicated that at least two tenants would occupy the facility, in addition to the five tenants in the building to the south, but when quizzed during the meeting, a builder representative said the building is being constructed without tenants in mind.
The proposed structure would be clad primarily with engineered wood lap siding with accents of burnished block and split-face concrete field block.
A band of EIFS would line the top of the structure and all windows with be encased by aluminum. The building has been designed with four-sided architecture due to the prominence of the structure in its proposed location.
Animal breeding facility zoning amendment backed
Acting on city planning staff recommendations, the commission voted 8-0 to recommend approval of a zoning ordinance amendment to regulate animal breeding facilities as conditional uses.
In 2020, staff was contacted by a Sun Prairie resident who expressed concern about the degree to which the city’s current zoning code addresses ‘puppy mills’ – facilities where dogs are generally raised for the purpose of breeding their whole lives, the offspring of which are then used for testing or for sale to other breeders or commercial entities.
The same resident then contacted the mayor who, at the January 12th Plan Commission meeting, directed staff to bring forward a possible ordinance amendment at the February Plan Commission meeting to address this particular use.
Per Sun Prairie’s regulations, a license is required to operate a kennel within the city; however, the definition relates only to kennels associated with residential units/uses and is not explicit about commercial facilities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.