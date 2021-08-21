The Sun Prairie City Council on Aug. 17 congratulated three award winners for the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award and three recipients of the city’s annual Charles D. Ashley Award.
Reininger Award recipients included former mayor Joe Chase, former Colonial Club executive director and current Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission chair Barb Bailey and former District 4 alder Al Guyant. The Ashley Award winners were Wetmore Park splash pad donor and super volunteer Rita Tubbs, former Sun Prairie School Board member Marilyn Ruffin and volunteers from Sunshine Supper.
Reininger recipients
Al Guyant — First elected to the Sun Prairie City Council in 2014, Guyant served from 2014-21.
While on the council, Guyant served on the Finance Committee, Personnel Committee and Transit Commission. He also served as Council President, Community Schools liaison and chair of the ad-hoc Steering Committee on Transportation. Guyant currently serves as chair of the Transit Commission and is an active member of Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC). He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and is co-founder of the National Low Income Energy Consortium. He also served as campaign manager for 19 local and state elections.
“Everybody who’s getting these awards . . . knows that we never do these things by ourselves,” Guyant told the audience watching on Zoom and on KSUN-TV both through the channel and on ksun.tv. Guyant thanked his wife and family for their support over the years, called the award “humbling,” and thanked the nominating committee
Barb Bailey — Appointed to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission in 2011 and continuing to serve in this capacity, Bailey is also the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission liaison to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. The former executive director of the Colonial Club, Bailey has also served on numerous city sub-committees and comprehensive plans including the Westside Master Plan, Sheehan Park Master Plan, and Library Fundraising Committee. She also served on the Transportation Committee and has held leadership positions with the Library Foundation, the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce and Sun Prairie Rotary Club.
“I would like to say that I came to this community in 1996 and as my mom taught me, I have been contributing ever since,” Bailey said during the meeting via Zoom. “She knew that if everybody gives to a community it makes for a better place to everyone.”
Bailey also thanked her sons and her husband, Tim Boylen, in accepting the award.
Joe Chase — One of the founders and current Chair of the Friends of Sun Prairie Area History, Chase is actively involved in many organizations including the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, the Dane County Area Genealogical Society, Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, Groundswell Conservancy and Parks & Recreation. A former mayor, Chase served three two-year terms from 2005-11 and served the city as former president of the Historical Library and Museum Board.
Chase has previously been active with the Sacred Hearts of Jesus & Mary Parish Council, Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre, Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, and the Dane County Historical Society. Chase is also known for his dedication and efforts to preserving Sun Prairie history and and leads historic downtown Sun Prairie walking tours. He continues to provide research hours and donations to the city’s Historical Library and Museum. Chase knew Reininger as a friend, and was a little emotional in his acceptance remarks.“This is a meaningful award for me to receive,” Chase said, “because he was a community leader.”
Chase asked Sun Prairie residents to get involved and learn more about Sun Prairie history, and that people could contact him by email at info@sunprairiehistory.org.
Ashley Award
Sunshine Supper — In the spirit of hospitality and community outreach, Sunshine Supper provides a free and nutritious meal for people living in the Sun Prairie area every Monday evening who would otherwise go without. Throughout the pandemic, Sunshine Supper continued to provide meals to those in need. Using a drive-thru model, Sunshine Supper continually serves 800 meals each week. Until recently, Sunshine Supper was also providing meals on Wednesday evenings thanks to the generosity of Patrick DePula, from Salvatore’s. Additionally, Sunshine Supper was recently recognized as a Food Insecurity Fighter by Madison Magazine’s 2021 Best of Madison editors’ picks.
Accepting on behalf of Sunshine Supper was co-founder Julie Wiedmeyer. “I just want to thank the nominating committee for recognizing us,” she said via Zoom.
Mayor Paul Esser, who virtually presented the awards under “Business of the Mayor,” on the council agenda, pointed out that Sunshine Supper was not only about food, but fellowship, too. “We go there — it’s a social thing,” the mayor said, referring to his wife and himself.
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker recalled that one of the regular attendees called it “The Sunshine Supper Club” which he said captures the spirit of the meal served Mondays and, until recently, on Wednesdays.
“Sunshine Supper,” Esser added, “is near and dear to our hearts.”
Rita Tubbs — Recently announced as the anonymous $250,000 donor of the Tom & Rita Tubbs Splash Pad and Playground in Wetmore Park, Tubbs has volunteered with various civic and community organizations and has held many leadership positions in and around Sun Prairie, logging 22,000 hours of volunteer service.
Tubbs was one of the founders of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation; has volunteered with the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, Sacred Hearts Church, St Mary’s Hospital and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. She received the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Exchange Club in 2006 and the Christian Leadership Award from Catholic Churches in 2009. She remains an active volunteer at Sacred Hearts Church. She told the city staff that her greatest accomplishment was raising seven wonderful children.“It’s very humbling to me to receive this,” Tubbs said via Zoom, adding that Sun Prairie is a wonderful city to live, work, play and raise a family. She said her children benefited from growing up in Sun Prairie.
“Again I thank you all so much,” Tubbs added, “and know that I will treasure this forever.”
Marilyn Ruffin — Founder of the Black Excellence Achievement Makers (BEAM) Awards — which held its third annual event in May as a drive-thru parade and gave over 500 awards to Sun Prairie Black scholars and adults — Ruffin also leads the Urban Sun: Black Voices Book Club with Donna Mackey that explores contemporary and historical works by African American authors and promotes meaningful conversations about race.
Ruffin was the first Black School Board Member, having served two terms from 2015 to 2021. She also serves on the board of The Mann Educational Opportunity Fund which provides academic support, mentoring and an annual high school scholarship to selected students, and is chapter member of The Links, Inc. – one of the oldest and largest of predominantly African-American not-for-profit service organizations in the nation. She also serves as a Madison Symphony Board Member Advisor.“As a former school board member, I know when it comes to comments,” Ruffin said, “you don’t want to be too long.” She said her husband, Jerry, and she knew of two events when they moved to Sun Prairie in 2009 — the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival and the Parade of Homes. She thanked the committee for the award, adding,“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of the rest of you.”
At the end of her remarks, Marlon Ruffin congratulated his mother for the award.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Esser told all the recipients their proclamations and awards would be mailed to them within the next few days.{/span}
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Plaques containing all the names of previous Reininger and Ashley Award winners is available for the public to view in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.{/span}