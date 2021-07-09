The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Scott Semroc as the city’s new Sustainability Coordinator.
The role, in the city administrator’s office, will accelerate the city’s progress in its sustainability efforts. Semroc is the first to serve in this new position, which originated as one of the recommendations from the Sustainability Report completed by the City of Sun Prairie Task Force on Sustainability.
Semroc graduated from The Ohio State University in 2015 and earned his Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Business, and has also received his LEED AP O+M certification, a professional credential standing for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professionals: Operations + Maintenance.
He has served with several non-profit organizations, including Green Columbus, USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council) Ohio & Wisconsin, and most recently is serving as the 2021 Curator for a World Economic Forum initiative via the Madison hub.
Professionally, Semroc has worked for the City of Columbus, Ohio as Assistant Energy Manager, and the non-profit VEIC (Vermont Energy Investment Corporation) for over five years supporting several energy efficiency and sustainability-related programs across the country, the most recent of which was Focus on Energy.
In that role, he supported emerging technology development, research and pilot administration, and program design innovations. In his free time, Scott enjoys nature, traveling, reading, attending live music, and playing with his two dogs Brownie and Shadow.
Semroc intends to support Sun Prairie on its path to becoming a national leader in government sustainability within city operations and the broader community.
In his role, he will provide strategic vision, coordinate with other departments and external agencies, and use a holistic approach to achieve goals in energy use reduction, resource conservation, economic growth, and social equity.
Serving as a roadmap for Semroc will be the Sustainability Report which identifies programs and actions the city can take to enhance the natural environment and improve the overall well-being of the community.
“We are thrilled to have Scott join our team and bring his expertise as we progress into a more sustainable Sun Prairie,” said City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
To review additional recommendations from the Task Force’s report and the scope of work Semroc will be leading, visit https://cityofsunprairie.com/1189/Sustainable-Sun-Prairie.