Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service (EMS) recently announced it is supporting the American Heart Association and its important mission to increase survival from cardiac arrest by promoting National CPR and AED Awareness Week June 1-7.
"We are asking all members within our community to join us in our efforts to make Sun Prairie a heart-safe community," remarked Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff.
Sun Prairie area residents can assist in making the community heart-safe by undertaking these heart-safe steps:
Learn Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) -- In Sun Prairie, bystanders witness cardiac arrest events almost one-third of the time, and those persons have the best opportunity to help save a life.
Even children as young as 9 years old can learn to perform CPR. If you have never had a CPR class, or if it has been awhile since you learned CPR, classes and refreshers are available from many different entities in Sun Prairie and around Dane County.
Know where to find an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) -- When in public spaces such as grocery stores, gyms, shopping malls, etc., be on the lookout for where an AED is located.
Private citizens and business owners alike might also purchase AEDs for their home or business. Business owners may consider installing an AED in a prominent and publicly accessible place, and then announcing their device to Sun Prairie EMS and on Pulse Point.
Participate in Pulse Point -- PulsePoint is a mobile phone application that is connected to the Dane County Public Safety Communications Center. It uses GPS technology to alerts CPR-trained individuals about cardiac arrest events in public areas within close proximity, and can even tell you where the closest AED is located.
Please join Sun Prairie EMS in making the community heart-safe; if you have questions, contact Sun Prairie EMS by email at EMS@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-837-3604.