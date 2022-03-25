Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue officials are advocating for safety in the city’s older multi-unit residences after a March 22 Talon Drive fire.
Neighbors called 911 after smelling an odor in a four-unit townhouse building on the 200 block of Talon Place. Sun Prairie firefighters arrived and discovered a fire in the kitchen of one of the units. There were no signs of smoke or fire from the street.
Sun Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said the unit’s occupant was in the process of moving out and wasn’t home at the time of the fire. Sullivan said preliminary investigation points to an overloaded electrical outlet causing the fire.
Sullivan estimated that there were 5-7 people in the four-unit townhouse building and none were injured. The fire damage is estimated at $75,000.
The fire puts a focus on safety in older multi-unit buildings and apartments in the city.
Sullivan said a smoke alarm in the kitchen was going off when firefighters entered the unit but it didn’t alert neighbors. The building was built in 1998 before the state building codes required fire sprinklers and fire alarm systems, Sullivan said.
Although fire sprinklers save lives, Sullivan said current Wisconsin laws don’t require retro-fitting older buildings with the systems.
Sullivan advocates for owners of multi-unit buildings to upgrade or retrofit apartments and multi-unit residences with sprinklers. He is a member of the Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Coalition which focuses on educational regarding residential fire sprinkler systems and the Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association. He is also a member of The National Fire Protection Association.
“It’s a win-win for the safety of the residents and for the building owners to protect their investment,” Sullivan said. “The installation of fire sprinkler systems also reduces the need for services from the fire department.”
A May 5, 2019 fire at 205 S. Bird St. killed 40-year-old Charles Dean Cobb, injured another man and left residents homeless. The 16-unit South Bird Street apartment building was built before fire sprinklers were required.
Retro-fitting older buildings with the systems can be cost-prohibitive for property owners, especially in lower-income residences, without grants or other funding initiatives.
A recent federal tax reform bill allows qualifying building owners to write off the full cost of commercial fire sprinkler systems.
More information can be found on the National Fire Sprinkler Association website, https://member.nfsa.org/Shop/Product-Catalog/Product-Details?productid=%7B0CEDFBDB-2D15-EB11-A813-000D3A1029AC%7D
Renters can also drive the market by asking about fire sprinklers and fire safety when they are looking at housing options, Sullivan said. That can be especially important with children, people with disabilities or the elderly with limited mobility in the household, he said.
“If renters ask for these amenities that will help drive the market,” Sullivan said.
The most recent fires happened in apartment buildings without fire sprinkler systems.
A Sept. 30, 2021 fire at a multi-family apartment in the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing displaced 10 people. The newer construction building had smoke alarms that alerted occupants but did not have a fire sprinkler system.
A month later a fire in an attic of an apartment building in the 200 block of Broadway Drive displaced residents. The building was constructed before there were requirements for fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems.
In April 2021, the State of Wisconsin resumed enforcing a code provision from that requires fire sprinkler systems in all newly constructed multi-family dwellings with three units or more. Previously the state was enforcing sprinkler systems for building with 20 units or more.
The regulation for smaller-unit buildings was in legal limbo in the last five years. In 2017, then Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel issued an opinion that the code regulation violated state law. The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (SSPS) that issued the regulation stopped enforcing it after that.
Sullivan praised the new enforcement of the fire sprinkler regulation for three or more unit buildings. National statistics show that a person can decrease their chances of dying by 80 percent from fires in a home with sprinkler systems. Property damage decreases 74%.
“It has brought the state back with national standards and kept in par with other states to help protect citizens,” Sullivan said. “Sprinkler systems have a track record of saving lives.”
Apartment property owners are required to follow rules on smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and other fire safety measures but residents can also enhance their safety by testing smoke detectors, purchasing additional detectors and fire extinguishers.
Sullivan said residents should have smoke alarms in bedrooms and other rooms where people sleep, in hallways outside sleeping areas, as well as every floor of the house.