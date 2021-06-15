Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced appointments to the Dane County Broadband Task Force on Tuesday, June 15.
The task force (see attached chart listing appointees) will work during the next year to collect data, research and explore various funding mechanisms, partner with stakeholders to identify where broadband access is and is not, explore alternative solutions, and make recommendations to the County Board on the role of Dane County in facilitating the expansion of broadband services to residents.
“We have a lot of work to do to make sure all residents of the County, regardless of where they live, have reliable, affordable internet access,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, a District 3 Supervisor from Sun Prairie. “This task force is an important step in bringing a wide variety of voices to the table to move the needle on this issue.”
The 15-member task force includes representatives from a variety of backgrounds including but not limited to education, healthcare, town, city, and village governments.
“I’m eager to begin this important work. We have a talented group of people with a variety of expertise that will help increase access to broadband for all in Dane County,” said County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity (District 37).
The task force will be holding its first monthly meeting in the coming weeks. When scheduled, the agenda will be found on the County’s Legislative Information Center.