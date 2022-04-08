KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/9/22
8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-25-22
9:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
9:55 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22
10:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Haul It All
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022
12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern
1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
1:30 PM Parenting Game, What is it?
2 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ
2:25 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022
3 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services
3:30 PM Colonial Club, State of the City, 02-24-22
4:30 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
5 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
5:30 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
6 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
7 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22
7:30 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22
8 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022
9:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22
10:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
10:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-25-22
11 PM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red
4/10/22
8 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-10-2022
9 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-03-2022
10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-03-2022
11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-03-2022
12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-03-2022
1 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
1:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
2:30 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
3 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22
3:30 PM SPHS Band, 03-08-22
5 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022
5:30 PM Colonial Club, State of the City, 02-24-22
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-25-22
7 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22
7:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
8 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022
9:30 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22
10 PM Media Center Commission, 04-06-22
11 PM Business Improvement District Board, 04-07-22
4/11/22
8 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards
9 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-25-22
9:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
9:55 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22
10:30 AM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
11 AM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
11:30 AM CMS And You, Preventive Services
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022
12:35 PM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ
1 PM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Turning Red
3 PM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022
4 PM Media Center Commission, 04-06-22
5 PM Business Improvement District Board, 04-07-22
6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
9 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
9:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
10:30 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022
4/12/22
8 AM Reel Reviews, 04-08-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22
9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mumbai Modern
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
10 AM Parenting Game, Abby’s Ride
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Posture and TMJ
11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Haul It All
12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April 2022
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-28-22
1 PM CMS And You, Preventive Services
1:30 PM Author Interview, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele
2 PM Multicultural Storybook Reading, PPA
2:30 PM Celebrating Black History Month, Joyce Salter Johnson
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-08-22
4 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5 PM ARPA Informational Session, 03-09-22
5:30 PM Housing For All Virtual Workshop, 2-10-2022
7 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-11-22
8:55 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-16-22
9:30 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22
10 PM SPHS Band, 03-08-22
11:30 PM SPHS 9th Gr Band & Wind Symphony, 3-3-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/9/22
8 AM Secret Sloth Society
9:30 AM The Tentacle Team
10:30 AM When Pigs Fly Crew
1 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
2:30 PM Wolf Pack
4 PM Gryffindorians
5:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
7 PM WYKMWAM Crew
7:30 PM PotaFOE Crew
9 PM A Bunch of Random People
10:45 PM Squid People
4/10/22
8 AM Read Your Heart Out
9:15 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 03-01-22
10 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
12 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-07-21
12:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-09-21
1:30 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
2 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
3 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
5 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
5:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
7 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
7:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
8 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
9 PM Northside Music, 4-3-19
11 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-28-19
4/11/22
8 AM Debate Club
9 AM Pets by Hanna
9:30 AM Videos by Jordan
9:45 AM Dog Adventures
10 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
10:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
11 AM Library, Storytime
11:30 AM Miller and Mike
12:30 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
1 PM Kidsplay
2 PM Ken Lonnquist
3 PM Fox & Branch
3:45 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
5 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
5:45 PM How to Make a Souffle
6 PM Fun with Music
6:15 PM Dog Brushing
6:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
7:15 PM Interview with Ms Schauer
7:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
8 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
8:30 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
10 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
10:45 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020
11:30 PM Cooking Demonstration
4/12/22
8 AM Gas Station Stop
9:30 AM Stupendous Squirrels
11 AM Turtle Airplanes
1:00 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
2:30 PM Super Swirly Skittles
4:00 PM Dab Police
5:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
6 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-07-22
6:30 PM Kids Nine News Crew
8:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better
10 PM Warrior Kitties Crew
11:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 1