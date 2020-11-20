Dane Buy Local Executive Director Colin Murray and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined other local business leaders for a virtual press conference via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19 to commemorate the 11th anniversary Shop Indie Local campaign Small Business Saturday, and highlight Dane Buy Local’s 600 members to emphasize the importance of sustaining local business.
“Through our partnership earlier this year with Dane Buy Local, Dane County was able to distribute $10.8 million to area businesses and help make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“As the holiday season approaches, we encourage our community members to support small businesses and our local economy,” Parisi added. “We thank Dane Buy Local for their partnership and for continuing to develop ways our community can rally behind local businesses.”
Things are going to look quite different this holiday season, so Dane Buy Local has developed several ways to safely shop local.
A local business MarketPlace can be found on the Dane Buy Local website for online ordering and delivery along with holiday gift ideas. Dane Buy Local will also be premiering its new gift card, which recipients will be able to use at a variety of local businesses.
Of course, the main idea of shopping local is still important. In fact, it is more important now than ever. With the pandemic most of our members are experiencing reduced revenues from lower sales.
Limited shopping hours and people in the business have all contributed to this challenge. However, when you spend your dollars at locally owned retail businesses, more money returns to the local economy than if you spend those same dollars at a chain store.
According to Civic Economics, when you spend a dollar at an independent business, about 47 cents returns to the local economy. Spend it at a chain store and only 14 cents return; spend it at an online giant and only a few pennies are returned. That 47 cents recirculate through a local economy, generating ripple effects that strengthen jobs, charitable contributions, and community prosperity.
Shop Indie Local launched Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, to encourage consumers to shop at local, independently owned businesses throughout the holiday season and not just Small Business Saturday.
Shop Indie Local rolls together Plaid Friday (Nov. 27), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28), Artsy Sunday (Nov. 29), Local Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), and Giving Tuesday (Dec.1).
“Many of us are spending money each holiday season on food, greeting cards, gifts, and flowers for friends, family, and neighbors,” said Murray.
“Why not spend those dollars at a locally owned business? Whether shopping at a physical location or online, consider shopping local first,” Murray said. “The dollars you spend can have a huge impact on the local businesses and our community.”
