Club Bristol strip club's hearing delayed

The March 31 meeting to review Club Bristol’s liquor license has been postponed so the strip club’s owners can hire a lawyer.
A rescheduling of the hearing is set to happen next week, said attorney Rick Manthe, representing the resident who filed the complaint against the club.
Three recent gunfire incidents at the County Hwy. N business led seven residents to file a complaint asking that the Bristol Town Board review the club’s liquor license.
The complainants and the club owners both agreed to the postponement. The March 31 meeting will take place but will be a short procedure where both parties agree to the hearing's delay, Manthe said.
Bristol Town Board Chair Jerry Derr said the board had no say in the delay, but he preferred that hearing happen as soon as possible.
