A voter feeds his ballot into a tabulator machine at the Bristol Town Hall on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020 while a poll worker waits to feed absentee ballots into the tabulator. Slightly more than 2,000 town resident votes had been cast, including absentee ballots, in Bristol before noon on Election Day, according to a poll worker. Voters in Wisconsin made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction and economy, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.