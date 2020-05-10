Columbus Police say the death of a 56-year-old Columbus man whose body was found in the Crawfish River last December was an accident.
Lt. Darrell Ward said this week that the Daniel Martinelli death investigation found no foul play and the case is closed.
Martinelli was reported missing to the Columbus Police Department around 8:11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Martinelli was last seen leaving a downtown Columbus business on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 a.m., according to police. Martinelli was last seen leaving the MP’s Town Tap in Columbus, according to a missing poster distributed by his family.
Martinelli’s body was found in the Crawfish River on Monday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.