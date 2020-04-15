In her record of decision announced April 15, U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett officially designated Madison’s Truax Field, home of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard, as one of two sites that will receive the next-generation F-35A aircraft in 2023.
In response, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon, released the following statement:
“The F-35A basing decision is much-needed positive news for Greater Madison. From generating $100 million in annual economic impact to their extraordinary work responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, time and again we have seen firsthand the tremendous value the 1,200 Airmen of the 115th Fighter Wing bring to our community. We look forward to Greater Madison continuing to be their home for decades to come.
“Many thanks to the Badger Air Community Council and all the business leaders, community members and elected officials at every level who showed their unwavering support to the 115th throughout this process.”
In response to the signing of the Record of Decision, Chairman of the Badger Air Community Council (BACC) Board of Directors Marvin Siegert released the following statement:
“On behalf of the Badger Air Community Council and the thousands of supporters, congratulations to the 115th Fighter Wing on this well-deserved recognition. We are excited that our friends and neighbors who serve in the Wisconsin Air National Guard have received this mission and will be able to continue the 72-year legacy of the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison for decades to come. We are very grateful for the overwhelming community engagement and support in this very lengthy process.”
More than 5,000 individuals have registered their support on the Together Truax website. There has been overwhelming and broad bipartisan support from the members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Wisconsin’s State Legislature and local leaders.
The Wisconsin State Legislature adopted a resolution (2019 Senate Joint Resolution 69) with near unanimous support, 119 in support-10 opposed.
The Dane County communities surrounding the flight path, the City of Sun Prairie and villages of Windsor, DeForest and Waunakee all passed unanimous resolutions in support of the 115th Fighter Wing and their selection for the F-35 mission.
And the 115th Fighter Wing has the overwhelming support of the community’s business and civic leaders.
District 2 Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan issued the following statement:
“Today, the United State Air Force selected Madison’s Truax Field Air National Guard Base as one of the bases for new F-35 jets. Since the draft EIS was released in August 2019, I’ve sent multiple letters to the Air Force, submitted public comments, and been on at least three calls with the Air Force about my main concerns around how they will make community members whole if they chose Truax—whether that’s property value, environmental and noise issues and other ways our community would be impacted by this,” Pocan said.
“We have yet to receive sufficient answers to any of our questions. We’re hoping now that these jets are coming to Truax, the Air Force can be more forthright with the information we’ve requested over the last nine months. Thus far, my concerns have never been directly addressed,” Pocan added.
“Now the community needs to work to ensure that anyone who could be negatively affected by this decision will be made whole,” Pocan said.
According to the Environmental Impact Statement, more than 1,000 homes around the airport will now be exposed to higher noise levels because of the F-35s, and according to an analysis done by the City of Madison, some 500 homes may be ineligible for soundproofing assistance.
“No resident should be responsible for damages that are no fault of their own,” Pocan’s statement reads. “I have requested that the Appropriations and Armed Services Committees ensure the Air Force provides funds to communities impacted by the noise of military jets, and am also drafting legislation to address these concerns myself. However, this needs to be a unified call from the community towards this effort.”
“As the Air Force moves forward with this decision,”Pocan’s statement concludes, “I’m going to ensure we put the needs of the people of South Central Wisconsin first. I will continue to work to make sure that my concerns are addressed as we move forward.”
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, among those who first announced the Air Force decision, released a statement in support of the decision: “Today’s news ensures Wisconsin’s 115th Fighter Wing, based at Truax Field in Madison, will now receive a critical upgrade with the F-35 replacing the aging F-16 fighter jets currently in service. The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air superiority and keep our state and country safe and secure. The F-35s will also ensure the Air National Guard continues to play an important role in Wisconsin’s communities and economy.”
The United States Air Force in 2017 selected the 115th Fighter Wing and Truax Field as one of its two preferred candidate bases, out of five originally considered for the next two F-35A bases. The Air Force’s basing criteria included mission requirements such as weather, airspace and training range availability, capacity requirements that focused on facility considerations, environmental requirements and cost factors.
Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, welcomed the announcement and said it is a bright day in the Wisconsin National Guard’s history.
“This is a great time for the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard,” Knapp said. “The decision represents the hard work and professionalism of the citizen Airmen who have proven time and time again that we stand ready to answer the call both as the Air Force’s combat reserve and as the state’s first military responder during emergencies. Truax has a legacy of service in Madison dating back more than 70 years and a long record of achievements in a variety of aircraft. The F-35A will be no exception to that tradition as we continue to perform our state and federal missions in the most advanced fighter in the U.S. Air Force.”
“As we prepare for the bed down of the F-35, I look forward to our partnership with the City of Madison and surrounding communities. Through collaboration, I’m confident we will continue to be good stewards of the communities in which we work and live,” Knapp said.
The Secretary of the Air Force’s decision comes after three years of analysis as part of the National Environmental Policy Act-required Environmental Impact Statement process, which included public input on the decision.
“The Airmen of the 115th Fighter Wing are honored to be chosen by the Secretary of the Air Force as one of the earliest Air National Guard Wings to convert to the F-35A, a strategic asset for the United States. I am humbled by the incredible performance and dedication our Airmen executing both our federal and state missions, and we are committed to working with our community partners during this transition,” said Col. Erik Peterson, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing.
“The economic impact of this announcement is a huge win for our state. The next generation of fighter jets that will project America’s military strength will be based here in Wisconsin. I want to thank President Trump for this opportunity and our Congressional delegation for their constant advocacy throughout the decision-making process,” State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement.
The base will receive 18 F-35As, which will replace the current 21 primarily assigned F-16 Fighting Falcons, and the first aircraft arrival is estimated to be in 2023.
Taylor rips decision
Wisconsin 76th Assembly Rep. Chris Taylor criticized the decision, citing potential adverse impacts on residents in the area, calling the decision “shameful” and using the terms “harmful” and “unfortunate” to describe it.
“Despite the Air Force’s own findings that siting F-35 military jets at Truax Field would have ‘significant adverse impacts’ that will disproportionately affect children, people of color and families earning low incomes, they have made the unfortunate and harmful decision to move forward in basing noisy F-35 fighter jets in Madison,” Taylor said in her statement.
“The Air Force’s own Environmental Impact Statement showed that out of the five locations under consideration, the people, land and water of Madison would suffer the worst impacts,” Taylor added in her prepared statement.
“Since the Draft EIS was released last August, members of our community have evaluated what this proposal meant for their families, schools, businesses, and communities,” Taylor’s statement reads.
“And unfortunately, the Final EIS, which was released in February, only confirmed what many of us already knew: that these jets are wrong for our community. The impacts described in the Final EIS will only worsen the severe racial disparities that plague our city and county, threaten to further denigrate our water resources and harm our communities,” Taylor added.
“We have seen the local community speak out against this proposal, and I know they will continue to do so because they know this decision will hinder their health, quality of life and livelihoods, from the depreciation of property values, which we believe is underestimated in the Final EIS. From the harmful environmental impacts of this proposal with regard to PFAS contamination of our soil and our drinking water, to the negative consequences for children in local daycares and schools, the concerns of Madison residents have been ignored by the Air Force in this reckless decision.
“It is absolutely shameful that the Air Force is insisting on placing these jets, which typically have not been put smack in the middle of a city, in densely populated communities that will be severely harmed,” the 76th Assembly District representative’s statement reads.
“An estimated 60,000 individuals live within three miles of the airport. Instead of listening to our community, the Air Force is intent on foisting these jets on a place they are not wanted. I know our community will continue to pursue all avenues, including legal action, to prevent this ill-advised decision from going forward to prevent the intense harm to our community the Air Force has sadly ignored,” Taylor continued.
“Though the Air Force has failed us today, I am heartened by the advocacy and steadfastness of my community,” Taylor concluded, “and I hope that all levels of our government do what is needed to protect the well-being of all Madison residents.”
