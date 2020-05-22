Despite last week’s 5-3 vote against recommending it, a conditional use permit (CUP) from Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC) was referred back to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission by a 5-3 May 19 vote from the Sun Prairie City Council.
The action occurred after 11th hour pleas from a BGCDC official and Mayor Paul Esser as well as a recommendation from City Planning Director Tim Semmann and capped off a week of confusion expressed over the proposal.
Commission vote not valid
Following the May 12 unanimous consent by the commission to reconsider a 4-4 commission vote on the CUP for a teen center in the former parsonage home at 222 Windsor St., Community Development Director Scott Kugler asked Semmann to get an opinion from City Attorney Mark Leonard about the motion to reconsider.
“As it turns out, the motion to reconsider was not a valid motion, and we were advised to revert back to the prior motion for our report to the Council,” Kugler wrote in an email on Tuesday, May 19. “In order for a motion to reconsider to be valid under Robert’s Rules [of Order], it needs to be made by a member of the prevailing side. On a 4-4 vote there is no prevailing side.”
The commission was informed of the invalid vote legal opinion, but the staff report generated some confusion with BGCDC staff, who cited the Sun Prairie Star article in correspondence with the newspaper in an effort to get the story changed.
“I was surprised at the Sun Prairie newspaper article that reported the CUP was rejected. We are contacting the newspaper for publishing misinformation,” wrote Dr. Sarah Ghee from BGCDC in a May 18 memo to Semmann.
That resulted in a Tuesday email between the Sun Prairie Star and city staff to get clarification about why the council report from the commission didn’t include the motion to reconsider.
New staff recommendation
During the May 19 council meeting, no alders mentioned the commission motion or the recommendation to deny the CUP.
But because of the discussion that occurred during the May 12 plan commission meeting, Semmann issued a new memo to alders recommending the item be referred back to the plan commission because of the desire to change the name of the facility to the Sun Prairie Youth Technical Center.
“We want to offer small group (8-10 at a time) classes, programming, guest speaker presentations, and field trips to high school students to introduce them to skills trades careers (e.g., construction, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, pipefitters, welders, transportation, manufacturing, and painters etc.),” wrote Ghee in the May 18 memo to Semmann.
Semmann said there were several options available to alders, including referral back to the commission.
“In staff’s judgement, the additional information provided by the applicant providing a greater degree of specificity about the proposed use may have had an impact on the Plan Commissioners understanding of the scope and impact of the proposal, as well as the degree to which the public understood the proposed use. Therefore, staff is recommending this item be referred back to the Plan Commission as noted above. It would be possible for this item to be included on the June 9th Commission agenda,” Semmann wrote in his memo to alders.
“I do like what Tim has suggested — I think it needs more work,” Esser told the council.
Michael Johnson, executive director of BGCDC that includes the McKenzie Family BGCDC of Sun Prairie, asked alders during the meeting to refer the item back to the commission. He said he could meet with any neighbors who may have concerns about the proposal, including additional traffic.
“There’s not going to be a lot of traffic there,” Johnson told the council.
Area residents Ted Chase, Jim Faltersack and Brian and Wanda Ludy renewed their objections stated as part of the May 12 plan commission meeting.
“The planning commission and the council have an obligation to the voters to do what is best, given the facts, not based on what they think,” Faltersack wrote. “We want The Boys and Girls Club to succeed. However, do it with compliance of our zoning requirements and not based on feelings.”
But the discussion about what the BGCDC pledged to do with the house — referred to previously by Chase and on May 19 by District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie — was also an area of disagreement.
According to Chase and Crombie, BGCDC pledged to rent or sell the current single family home as a residence. That was brought up during the May 19 meeting by District 4 Al Guyant, who said BGCDC was deceiving neighbors by changing the use of the house they had pledged less than two years ago to use as a single family home.
“I don’t think that’s ethically correct or right,” Guyant told the council. Should the BGCDC take it back to commission, the neighbors aren’t going to like it any more than they do now.
Guyant said what is being proposed is a good thing, but the city should not be involved in a “bait and switch” with the neighborhood. “I won’t support that,” Guyant said.
“It’s not a bait and switch,” Johnson said. He said when BGCDC funding came through, there were stipulations connected with a HUD grant that it would be used for job training. Because the existing center is certified only for early childhood education, part of the center housed in the former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church can’t be used for high school-aged children. That leaves the former parsonage as the best location for the Sun Prairie Youth Technical Center.
Part of the agreement with the McKenzie Family to name the Sun Prairie BGCDC facility, Johnson said, was to explore construction trades as part of a career option for youth in the community.
Johnson also pledged to work with Madison College and the Sun Prairie Area School District in addition to the Madison Area Builders Association to develop curriculum for the center.
Alders voted 5-3 — with alders Guyant, Mary Polenske (District 4) and Terry McIlroy (District 1) voting against — to refer the item back to the June 9 plan commission meeting.
Semmann said a new notification of the meeting will be sent by mail to residents located within 200 feet of the proposed center.
