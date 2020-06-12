A 42-year-old registered sexual offender has won an appeal to live in the City of Sun Prairie within 500 feet of Thoreau Park.
Thomas J. Forsythe was convicted in the 2011 second degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl and served six years in prison. Forsythe pleaded guilty to the charges and is now on six years extended supervision. He sexually assaulted the teen at a Village of Windsor hotel in July 2011.
Forsythe asked for an exemption to a city ordinance so he can live on Leopold Way with a family member who he credits for helping him reintegrate into the community after being released from Oshkosh Correctional Institute in April.
It is the first appeal the city has received since the Sex Offender Residence Board was formed in 2018.
City ordinances restrict registered sex offenders from living within 500 feet of parks, libraries, athletic fields, schools, and other “protected locations.”
The board can grant exemptions to the ordinance during an appeal and review an offender’s record for remorse for the crime, rehabilitation, and the possibility of re-offending.
The Sex Offender Residence Board (SORB) unanimously granted the appeal in May after hearing from Forsythe and his probation officer, Keri Spaeth.
Spaeth said that Forsythe received positive feedback from Department of Correction officials while in prison and was part of a service dog training program and took career and personal development classes.
“He took every opportunity while he was incarcerated to better himself,” Spaeth told the SORB board. “He has proven so far that he has done very well under supervision. He has a job and is living with his family, which helps with his overall mental health.”
Spaeth said the DOC would have authorized the Sun Prairie residency for Forsythe if the Sun Prairie ordinance restriction didn’t exist.
Forsythe allowed the appeal to be discussed in open session at the May 27 meeting, instead of going into closed session. That allowed all information to be public during the virtual Zoom meeting.
Forsythe said he felt a lot of shame for the crime he committed, but he has pushed forward to better himself while in prison and continues to follow his probation requirements.
“Every day since I have been out, I have busted my butt to do the right thing,” Forsythe told the board. “I’ve made a lot of poor choices in my life, but I’ve learned from those choices and I am finally the person that my family has wanted me to be.”
Forsythe said he wasn’t offered treatment related to the sexual assault while incarcerated but voluntarily participated in the cognitive-behavior intervention and completed required Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) treatment.
The Sexual Offender Residence Board ruled the exemption would be revoked if Forsythe violated his probation.
SPPD officials also reviewed Forsythe’s application. SPPD police work with Wisconsin Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers to monitor registered sex offenders for compliance.
There are 41 registered sexual offenders living in Sun Prairie, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.
The previous city ordinance prohibited sex offenders from living or loitering within 1,500 feet of schools, parks, and other “protected locations” where children are present.
The city council approved an ordinance change in December 2017 to the 500-foot restriction.
The city attorney recommended the change to avoid potential lawsuits after a federal judge ruled in favor of sex offenders over residency restrictions in another Wisconsin municipality.
Under the previous 1,500-foot restriction, sex offenders were prohibited from living in 99 percent of City of Sun Prairie.
In February, a group a sex offenders sued a Minnesota municipality that has the same restrictions.
