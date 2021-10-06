The American Red Cross — quoting information from the US Fire Administration — says children under the age of 5 are twice as likely to die in a home fire than the rest of the population, and child-playing fires are the leading cause of fire deaths among preschoolers.
The Red Cross also says about 300 people per year are killed and $280 million in property is destroyed in fires attributed to children playing with fire, according to USFA. Consider just over half of child-playing fires in the home start in a bedroom, and that bedding material is most often the first item ignited, according to the National Fire Protection Administration.
The NFPA says about two out of every three child-playing fires – and three out of every four associated deaths and injuries – involve matches or lighters, but that children also start fires by playing with candles, fireworks, stoves, and cigarettes.
How can you prevent fire deaths among children? Develop a home fire escape plan, and include your children in the planning. The American Red Cross says only 26% of families have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.
You can also practice these Red Cross, NFPA and FEMA fire prevention safety tips in homes with children:
• Keep matches, lighters and other ignitable substances in a secured location out of the reach of children, and only use lighters with child-resistant features.
• Practice your home fire escape plan with your children several times a year. Also practice stop, drop and roll and low crawling.
• Familiarize children with the importance and sound of a smoke alarm and what to do when they hear it.
This is important, because NFPA is aware of research indicating that sleeping children don't always awake when a smoke alarm activates. While this research is worrisome, it shouldn’t obscure the fact that smoke alarms are highly effective at reducing fire deaths and injuries.
NFPA reaffirms the value of the smoke alarms already available to protect people from home fire deaths and voice its concern about the number of U.S. households without these early warning devices.
While almost all American homes have at least one smoke alarm, no smoke alarms were present or none operated in one-third of the reported home fires from 2014 through 2018. Almost three-fifths of home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
Every family should know who will - and who won't - awaken at the sound of the smoke alarm. If someone doesn't wake up when the alarm sounds during a drill, NFPA advises the family to design an escape plan that assigns an adult who is easily awakened by the alarm to wake the sleepers, perhaps by yelling "FIRE," pounding on the wall or door, or blowing a whistle.
For the kids living with physical and mental disabilities, they need to know their risk and build fire prevention plans around those abilities. For example, FEMA advises that individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing should use smoke alarms with a vibrating pad, flashing light or strobe light (these accessories start when the alarm sounds).
• Teach children not to be afraid of firefighters, police officers or paramedics. Take them to the fire and EMS stations to meet firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and learn about fire safety and health.
• Teach children to tell you or a responsible adult when they find matches or lighters at home or school.
Visit www.redcross.org/homefires for more information on children and fire safety.