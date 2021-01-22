Tuesday night was unusual for the Sun Prairie City Council because it borrowed money but also saved money.
Initially, the council on Jan. 19 was set to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance and awarding the sale of $6,770,000 in Water and Light Utility Revenue Bonds, Series 2021A.
But because of the savings associated with an outstanding interest rate, the new resolution approved was only for $6.3 million.
On Dec. 15, alders approved a resolution providing for the sale of approximately $6.77 million in Water and Light Utility Revenue Bonds, but also a $500,000 loan from Sun Prairie-based WPPI Energy to undertake water and electrical replacement projects in 2021.
The no interest loan from WPPI Energy was approved Nov. 23. Although the loan is interest-free, a one-time origination fee of $5,000, or 1% of the loan amount, will be repaid by SPU as part of the agreement. A schedule of payments shows SPU will pay back the loan in monthly installments of $4,166.67.
Capital projects included to be paid for by the combined borrowing and revenue bond issue include the following:
Well 10 Construction — $2.125 million
Purchase of a Pressure Reducing Valve — $540,000.
Construction of a Smith’s Crossing Parallel Main — $277,193.
Advance Metering for both the electric and water utilities — $993,000 when taking a portion of the WPPI Energy loan into account.
Water Main Replacement — $20,000 after including $1.245 million in unspent proceeds from 2018A general obligation bonds. This may include replacement of lead water main in the city.
Land for new SPU Facilities — As previously reported the Sun Prairie Star, SPU will spend $1,057,000 to purchase land from the Sun Prairie Area School District and property owners on Linnerud Drive for its new office, vehicle maintenance and cold storage facilities.
Lower interest rates occurred through competitive sale of the bonds. The bonds are being issued for a term of 20 years. Principal on the bonds will be due on April 1 in the years 2022 through 2041. Interest is payable every six months beginning October 1, 2021. The bonds will be subject to prepayment at the discretion of the city on April 1, 2029 or any date thereafter.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer noted the new $6.3 million amount included the favorable terms secured through the borrowing. Alders approved the resolution with the new amount unanimously.
In a related item, alders also approved a resolution authorizing the redemption of Water and Light Revenue Bonds, Series 2008, dated November 2, 2008.
Did Jimmy already see his shadow?
After a virtual proclamation honoring Groundhog Day, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker unsuccessfully attempted to learn whether Jimmy saw his shadow during a Sun Prairie Media Center recording session.
The proclamation noted Sun Prairie’s extensive Groundhog Day history (see proclamation with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) as well as its notation in the Congressional Record as The Groundhog Capital of the World.
“You can hardly believe that time of year is at hand,” remarked Mayor Paul Esser, who read the proclamation and presented it virtually to Sun Prairie Event Coordinator and Farmers Market Manager Sarah Wells.
“We are very excited to be sharing a virtual production of the prognostication this year in conjunction with the Media Center,” Wells told alders during the Jan. 19 Zoom meeting broadcast live on Sun Prairie’s Public Access Channel KSUN.
Wells told alders that Jimmy was out filming on Jan. 19 in preparation for his big day on Feb. 2.
Stocker asked whether it was sunny or cloudy during filming.
“I can’t release that information yet,” Wells said with a smile.
Aldermanic task force restarted
Stocker announced the Aldermanic Districts Task Force will be restarted and will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Learn details about the meeting, register to participate via Zoom and get a copy of the agenda and available materials on the city’s website at https://agendas.cityofsunprairie.com/onbaseagendaonline.
