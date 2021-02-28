Construction of a “flex lane” to be used for drivers on the Beltline during peak travel times is set to begin in March.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will make the following changes on the Madison Beltline (Highway 12) between the Whitney Way exit and I-39/90:
• Resurface to address deteriorating pavement;
• Improve existing drainage deficiencies;
• Replace the existing median barrier wall; and
• Upgrade Beltline median shoulders to be used part-time as travel lanes.
Upgrading the shoulders for through travel is a practice known as part-time shoulder use, which is branded in Wisconsin as the Flex Lane. The shoulder travel lanes would typically be open during peak periods to safely and efficiently improve travel reliability between Whitney Way and the Interstate, according to WisDOT.
What is Flex Lane or Part-time Shoulder Use?
“Part-time Shoulder Use is recognized as a safe, sustainable and reliable way to alleviate congestion. It is already used in at least 17 other states. The concept allows vehicle traffic on the paved shoulders during peak travel times. Changeable message signs located above the lanes are used to indicate when the shoulder is available for use,” according to WisDOT.
Schedule
March 2021 – Flex Lane construction begins
December 2021 – Construction completion; anticipated opening in late 2021 or early 2022
Construction traffic impacts
• Daily single lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
• Off-peak ramp closures at interchanges between I-39/90 and Whitney Way.
• Nightly lane closures from 6:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
WisDOT suggests motorists plan ahead for delays and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
