City of Sun Prairie declares snow emergency

The City of Sun Prairie has declared a snow emergency effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

The Snow Emergency means there is no parking on any City of Sun Prairie street until 11 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, or until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on the street in violation of this ordinance can be ticketed (subject to a $50 fine) and may be towed.

Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, city park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the City of Sun Prairie during the declared snow emergency.

