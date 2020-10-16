Tri-County Paving’s proposal for a new quarry in the Village of Windsor to mine aggregate for road work has been shot down.
At its meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, the village board voted unanimously to support a resolution denying a rezoning request that would have allowed the company to go ahead with is plan for a mine on the Hoffman Farm property, just off Highway C, south of Vinburn Road by about a quarter mile.
Terry Wengra, president of Tri-County Paving, did have a word of caution before the vote was taken.
Regarding aggregate, Wengra said, “We will find it, and we’ll have to truck it through the area. We’re going to bring it one way or another.”
Wengra said he was not making a threat, but explained that “the need is not going to change” because the village rejected the plan.
“I’m not worried about me,” said Wengra. “I’ll find rocks.”
Wengra added that it appeared there won’t be any land left in Windsor for the company to open a quarry.
Thursday's action by the board effectively ends Tr-County Paving's current plans for the quarry. In addition to the rezoning request, there was also an application for a mining operator's license. A public hearing on that was scheduled for later, but with Thursday's vote, there appears to be no need for it.
Windsor's Plan Commission had previously voted to pass a resolution rejecting Tri-County Paving's rezoning request for the quarry.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth dispelled the notion that Tri-County Paving submitted its proposal deliberately now to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wipperfurth also said that suggestions that the village board couldn’t legally take up the proposal because it didn’t conform to Windsor’s comprehensive plan were not valid.
Among the concerns of board members were the potential negative effects on Token Creek and the sensitive environment near the proposed site, the possible detrimental impact on values of nearby homes, and conflicts with the agricultural preservation provisions and protections of Windsor’s comprehensive plan.
Wipperfurth reiterated that Tri-County Paving has been a good corporate citizen of Windsor. “That’s what makes this so hard,” said Wipperfurth.
At the end of Thursday’s village board meeting, Wipperfurth said, “This is one of those issues that can tear a community apart. In some respects, it has done that.”
Wipperfurth encouraged all parties to come together and do what’s necessary to heal any wounds that might have resulted from the dispute.
There was a question about when or if Tri-County might be able to bring the matter up again to the village. Windsor Attorney William Cole said it would be 12 months.
