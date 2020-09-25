City of Sun Prairie voters are being encouraged to register to vote now at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building in order to avoid long lines at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Registering online at MyVote.wi.gov is the easiest way to register to vote in advance of the election. However, many people prefer to register in person before Election Day if they are new to the community or have changed their address or name.
Wisconsin requires 28 days to establish residency at a new address. The deadline to establish residency for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 6.
In order to alleviate any concerns about the election, the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office is planning to host a tent at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
City Clerk’s staffers will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on those Saturdays to offer voter registration, assist you in requesting an absentee ballot, and give you an opportunity to drop off absentee ballots that have already been requested and completed.
If needed, representatives from the Clerk’s Office can serve as your witness. At the end of the event, all materials and ballots will be delivered directly to City Hall by Clerk’s Office Staff.
When registering, you must present Proof of Residence, a document showing your current name at your current address (remember time spent away from your residence still counts toward the 28 days). You cannot register to vote at a Post Office box.
In order to register to vote and to cast a ballot, voters will need to show an original copy of an acceptable photo ID. These are acceptable for voting purposes, and can be unexpired or expired after the date of the most recent general election:
• A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT)-issued driver license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended, and with or without a star in the right-hand corner.
• A WisDOT-issued identification card, with or without a star in the right-hand corner. You can get a free state ID card from the WisDOT’s Division of Motor Vehicles if you do not already have a Wisconsin driver license.
• Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service.
• A U.S. passport.
• An identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (may be used even if expired before the most recent general election).
• A photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains date of issuance, signature of student, and an expiration date no later than two years after date of issuance (may be used even if expired before the most recent general election). If the university or college ID is expired, the student ID must be accompanied by a separate document that proves current enrollment.
These photo IDs are also acceptable for voting purposes, but must be unexpired:
• A veteran’s photo identification card issued by the Veterans Health Administration of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs;
• A certificate of naturalization issued not earlier than two years before the date of an election at which it is presented;
• A driving receipt issued by WisDOT (valid for 45 days); or
• An identification card receipt issued by Wisconsin DOT (valid for 45 days).
If you do not have a photo ID on Election Day, or if poll workers say your ID is not acceptable, you can still cast a provisional ballot that will be counted if you bring an acceptable ID to the clerk’s office by 4 p.m. the Friday after the election, which is Friday Nov. 6.
Voter helpline expanded
Dane County and the nonpartisan Dane County Voter ID Coalition, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Dane County (LWVDC), Dane County NAACP, and other member organizations, have announced the expansion of their Voter Helpline to improve voter education and participation ahead of the Presidential Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voter Helpline employees and volunteers are able to provide services to callers, as well as offer help in Spanish and other languages.
The additional services build upon the success of the Helpline, which was established in 2016. The Voter Helpline is just one tool these organizations are using to replace more traditional face-to-face voter education and engagement services that are no longer considered safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helps voters connect with volunteers when it’s most convenient for them.
Common questions to the Voter Helpline include how to: Obtain an approved voter ID, register to vote; request, fill out, and return an absentee ballot; vote early through in-person absentee voting and find their polling location.
The Voter Helpline can also help with specific voter issues including getting a new voter ID, witnessing absentee ballots, navigating the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website (myvote.wi.gov), and much more.
“By creating this Helpline, we hope to make it easy for voters to get the help they need to vote safely this November. Too many voters struggled to vote in April and August due to fears of contracting the COVID-19 virus. No one should be afraid of getting sick or worse by voting,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
“This will be a great resource for the residents of Dane County. Breaking down barriers to voting, especially in such a challenging time, is something that needs to be done, and I’m happy to see we are able to move in this direction,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, District 3 Supervisor from Sun Prairie.
Earnestine Moss, co-chair of the Dane County Voter ID Coalition ,and Vice-President of the Dane County Branch of the NAACP, said the goal of the Helpline is to reduce voting impediments. “We greatly appreciate the county’s support through funding and other resources to better serve underserved populations,” Moss said. “Voting impacts every part of our lives, from health care to climate change, and our goal is to eliminate the obstacles to voting that so many people in our community regularly face.”
The Voter Helpline expansion is being financed as part of a $100,000 grant from Dane County. The grant will fund outreach coordinators to staff the Voter Helpline and will also fund a multi-platform media campaign.
