Pellitteri Waste Systems will stay as the city’s trash/recycling contractor, edging out a lower-priced competitor in an RFP process that some call biased.
Pellitteri received rave reviews from Sun Prairie customers and a recommendation from city staff, who scored the company higher during the bid process.
Badgerland Disposal put in a bid that would save Sun Prairie household $15 annually and the city $819,000 over the next five years.
But questions popped up after Badgerland Disposal representatives pointed out their concerns about the fairness of the RFP process.
Those concerns lingered as the city council approved the Pellitteri contract on Tuesday, 5-3, with alders Faustina Bohling, Steve Stocker and Theresa Stevens voting no.
Stevens questioned the city’s RFP process and the limited time to submit a bid, the tight timeline to start the contract if the current vendor was not picked, and the timing of the reference checks.
Stevens also wanted to know why the scoring process had qualifiers that didn’t account for Badgerland Disposal’s experience in larger markets outside Dane County. City staff ranked Pellitteri higher on sustainability efforts, but Stevens said that wasn’t put in the RFP for companies to disclose. She said the scoring caused harm and damage to Badger Disposal because of the way it was done.
“It appears that there was a clear bias from the start,” Stevens said before the trash/recycling bid vote at the April 20 City Council meeting.
Stevens wanted to award the contract to Badgerland Disposal because of the better value and the same level of service. Stocker said he checked Badgerland Disposal’s reference and received “glowing” reviews and had confidence that the company could do a job equal to Pellitteri.
Badgerland Disposal Director of Business Development Kris Roesken said the company received an unfair score in the relevant experience with similar-sized communities, ranking 18 to Pellitteri’s 30, even though the company served nine communities in Illinois, including the City of Chicago Blue Cart program, and that wasn’t counted in the scoring, essentially giving the company a failing grade.
Roesken wrote in March 30 email to city staff, that Badgerland Disposal “never stood a chance of being truly considered here and the bias to ensure a favorable outcome for Pellitteri is evident in the RFP score evaluation.”
Stevens also faulted the RFP process for not including options for bi-weekly recycling, although both companies gave quotes on the service.
“I do not want to wait another five years to fix this problem, just because you may not use it doesn’t mean there are others in our community won’t,” Stevens said to fellow council members.
The Public Works Committee recommended staying with weekly recycling and Mayor Paul Esser stopped discussion of the service at Tuesday’s city council meeting, saying that it should be referred back to Committee of the Whole for discussion but acknowledged there wasn’t time before the May 1 contract start date.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch voted for the Pellitteri bid, citing staff’s recommendations and the community’s positive feedback on the company.
“I support the recommendation from staff, and I put importance in the city’s expertise to grade the two proposals,” Jokisch said.
The Public Works Committee members reviewed the two multi-million bids and recommended Pellitteri after weighing residents’ satisfaction and the risk of going with the lower-cost newcomer.
Public Works Operations Manager Ben John checked references for both Badgerland Disposal and Pellitteri after the staff’s recommendation and received positive feedback on both companies. Pellitteri also ranked higher on the scoring, John said, with a higher quality proposal that included a renewable natural gas fleet and recyclable usage rates.
Alders and public works committee members Steve Stocker, Mary Polenske and Terry McIlroy said they all received positive feedback on Pellitteri. The city received at least six emails supporting the Pellitteri contract, with one resident writing that Pellitteri’s quality of service and history of good service should be taken into account when a bid selection is made.
The new Pellitteri contract, which goes into effect May 1, saves city households money compared with its current contract.
Danielle Pellitteri said since the company took over the city’s trash and recycling five years ago it has expanded and can offer better value. The previous contract, she said, was based on estimates, but now the company knows the real cost of serving the city.
