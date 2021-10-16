The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Oct. 12 recommended city council approval of the Preliminary and the Final Plat for Token Creek Serenity Estates.
The plat contains 39 residential lots and six outlots on approximately 35.22 acres of land located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive.
The proposal dedicates nearly 18 acres of land to the public for environmental corridor, wetlands, flood plain, public trails, and open space. Three of the proposed outlots will be privately owned and maintained by the Homeowner’s Association for the purpose of siting cluster mailbox units (CBU), signage, and open space.
An off-street public multi-use path will extend southwest from an existing path in The Reserve and cross Outlot 1 to connect to St. Patrick’s Way, but pedestrian access between Stonehaven and Serenity Estates remained a concern.
John Davies, a Stonehaven Drive resident who has consistently questioned the city planning officials and the commission about the development, expressed concern Oct. 12 about pedestrian connectivity.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler at first said he was uncertain about when a sidewalk could be installed, but before the commission took up the plats, he learned from City Engineer Tom Veith that the sidewalk is scheduled for installation in 2022.
City Planner Sarah Sauer recommended conditional city council approval in her report to the commission, finding it consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan with residential densities of one dwelling unit per acre.
In her report, Sauer wrote that the Serenity Estates preliminary and final plat have been reviewed for compliance with Title 16 and 17 of the city’s Code of Ordinances (subdivision and zoning ordinance) and are generally consistent with the requirements. However, to avoid filling of the wetlands for a roadway connection, the developer has submitted written requests for two variations from the regulations in Section 16.28.030(P)(8) of the City’s Subdivision Ordinance — the length of cul-de-sac streets and unobstructed sight distance for cul-de-sacs.
Sauer reported that by removing the road connection and avoiding the wetlands, two cul-de-sacs have been designed with lengths of 993 feet and 976 feet. The developer also cites location requirements for street, lots, and stormwater management facilities as reasons why the condition for an obstructed sight distance from the nearest street intersection to the bulb of the cul-de-sac could not be met.
Sauer also said city staff — including Planning, Engineering, Public Works, Police, Fire, Sun Prairie Utilities, and Wastewater departments — have reviewed the proposed design and found no objections or concerns to the requested variations.
Commissioners voted 7-0, with two commissioners absent, to recommend council approval of the Token Creek Serenity Estates plats.
Hull joins planning division
Kugler announced that although the search for a city planning director is nearly completed, the city has hired a new — but familiar — face to the city’s Planning Division.
Ria Hull, who was working with the City of Sun Prairie Planning Division through MSA Professional Services as a senior project planner in the absence of a full-time planner, applied for the open position and was hired, Kugler told the commission.
According to her LinkedIn page, Hull has worked as a senior planner with MSA since 2020, and before that as an associate planner with the Village of Fox Crossing where she was involved with the Town of Menasha’s incorporation to become the Village of Fox Crossing.
Hull has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from UW-Madison and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Jammed November agenda
Kugler said the Sun Prairie Plan Commission potentially has six agenda items for its Nov. 9 meeting, including a request to amend the City of Sun Prairie’s Floodplain Ordinance within Smith’s Crossing.
Among the potential items for the Nov. 9 agenda is a Zoning text amendment and conditional use permit (CUP) for an indoor composting operation at 325 Linnerud Drive; and Lokre Development Company’s request for a General Development Plan and a Precise Implementation Plan for a mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Main and Bristol streets. Kugler said that item may not make the agenda because it is a fairly complex project.
Other possible agenda items include Powerhouse Christian School seeking a CUP for an intermediate day care/Indoor Institutional Use (private school) at 3425 Token Road; and a request from Sunshine Place to rezone property at 52 Rickel Road from multi-residential 8 to urban commercial.
Kugler said Sunshine Place has been approached by another property owner in the neighborhood to purchase the property, so Sunshine Place wants to reserve the possibility of expanding its campus by zoning the property correctly.