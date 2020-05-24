As the Sun Prairie Media Center works on deciding what its summer and fall programming will look like in the midst of COVID-19, staff is asking for community feedback in order to assist them in the decision-making process for upcoming programs.
The City of Sun Prairie has recently outlined its reopening plan. As part of the plan, the Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC) is scheduled to reopen in Phase 2A with KIDS-4 programming possible to return as part of Phase 2B.
But, as SMPC executive director Jeff Robbins admits, being open doesn’t necessarily mean that families will be ready for KIDS-4.
“We understand that even as the city hits Phase 2B that some families will have varying degrees of comfort in participation of our programs,” said Robbins. “Even though our classes are purposefully small in number and we will be utilizing increased sanitation methods, we appreciate and respect that not everyone will be ready to return to the Media Center at the same time.”
“However, our staff – myself included – is excited to return to the Media Center,” continued Robbins. “And we hope we aren’t the only ones! So it is our goal to ensure that our summer and fall programming meets the needs and expectations of the community in the coming months.”
The SPMC is asking Sun Prairie residents to complete a brief survey about summer and fall KIDS-4 programming. The results of the survey will help in their decision-making process for potential summer and fall programming.
The survey is available at www.kids4.tv and on the Sun Prairie Media Center Facebook page.
The Media Center is asking for responses by 11:59 p.m. on May 31, 2020.
KIDS-4 summer workshops, designed for students ages 9-14, are tentatively scheduled to begin on July 6. To review the classes available and to register, please visit www.kids4.tv.
Registration is open now until June 19. Registration for the 2020-21 KIDS-4 crew year is set to open on June 1 for returning families/crew members and on August 1 for new families/crew members.
Robbins says that refunds will be readily available for any programming that needs to be cancelled or rescheduled for any reason.
KIDS-4 is a unique program in Sun Prairie whereby students learn all aspects of video, TV, and radio production through producing programming for Sun Prairie’s KIDS-4 channel and 103.5 FM radio station. It is designed to teach media literacy as well as help students become better communicators and to work more collaboratively together. The program has been in existence since the 1970s; learn more online at kids4.tv or sunprairiemediacenter.com.
