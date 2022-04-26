Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl used the term to refer to a positive in the community.
“Some people talk about NIMBY — Not in my backyard. We have this solar panel fight down in southeastern Dane County and they don’t want them — Not In My Back Yard,” Hebl said. “This is a YIMBY — Yes in My Back Yard. We want these homes here.”
Hebl referred to the Thursday, April 21 dedication of the first home in Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s Town Hall Crossing development, which is located on the City of Sun Prairie’s far east side.
“I live less than a mile away. I’ve ridden that bike trail 100 times. And it’s only been up for probably what, eight months, maybe a year,” Hebl said. “And this is my neighborhood and we are very, very excited about what Habitat is doing here. It’s a great addition to the community.”
The 46th Assembly Representative, who is not seeking reelection to his seat after 18 years, said he knows the difficulty of home ownership.
“And the fact that we’re going to have quality residents living here in homes that they own is going to be just a wonderful addition to the City of Sun Prairie,” Hebl said. “So on behalf of the legislature, we try to give as much money as we can to causes like this. And Habitat is doing such a fantastic job.
“This is like a bulldozer now — it’s going to be really hard to stop Habitat for Humanity and we’re really happy that that’s the case,” Hebl added. “So thank you all for being here and this is the start of a great future. Congratulations.”
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker also praised the opening of the Town Hall Crossing development, and said it represents the opportunity that Sun Prairie offers.
“Going on in Sun Prairie right now is a rebranding effort. And for those of you that may have had the opportunity to be part of that, it’s a one-on-one interview. And they ask you the one question that stood out for me is what is your one word description of Sun Prairie? My one word was opportunity,” Stocker said.
“And I think this is so fitting today because here we have someone who and again — your bio brought tears to my eyes — is working three jobs, trying to make a living for your family, trying to do everything. And what you’re seeing here today has brought that to fruition. That I think is part of the opportunity to Sun Prairie — when you can work, live and play in one location — you’ve got it all here,” Stocker added. “Thank you all for coming and welcome Ashley.”
In her story provided to attendees, Burdick described how she felt she would never get the opportunity to own a home for her three children — Kaden, 17, Kaleb 13 and Kendyl, 6.
“However, over the years, I’ve always kept my faith that one day I would have the chance,” Burdick wrote in her story. She said she was thankful for forgiveness as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Madison. She said she was also grateful for the assistance she received from volunteers through the process of building the home.
“I had the honor to build the entire frame of my home with the staff at Springs Window Fashions and pay tribute to the veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who built with us for a very special Habitat Veteran’s Build,” Burdick wrote in her story. “Even though I bent a lot of nails with my hammer, the day was beyond my imagination to see my home frame.
“As far as having a home, my children are excited to finally have a dog and paint their bedrooms any color they want!” Burdick added. “I can’t wait to experience everything as a first-time homeowner and would love to have a garden to grow our own organic foods.
“But most importantly, I’m looking forward to finally having a safe place that my children can always call home. Right now, we don’t live in a safe neighborhood. There are often shootings down our street. I don’t feel safe, so to have a place that I know my family will be safe makes me forever grateful. Thank you is just not enough,” Burdick wrote in her story.
During her remarks at the dedication — often populated with some emotion and tears being wiped away — Burdick said she put in many hours as a volunteer, but learned she would be homeless in May. That required a lot of dedication and more assistance to complete the home by April 21 so the family could move in earlier than the previously determined September move-in date.
Bishop Ryan Kendall from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints praised Burdick’s efforts and wiped away his own tears a few times during his remarks, but offered a prayer. And Habitat’s Family Services Director Maya Egan-Robertson offered gifts donated to the family that included a Bible.
Valerie Renk, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, concluded the ceremony by recalling what one of the speakers said at the recent international Habitat conference in Atlanta.
“And one of those speakers said . . . at Habitat, we serve all types of people, all demographics, all ages, all faiths, but we have one thing in common. And that is that we treat everybody like they are our neighbor. And I just thought that was really fitting,” Renk said, adding that it was fitting for Burdick.
“But I think there’s one thing that makes me think of Ashley is that she treats everybody like a neighbor . . . and so she’s going to be the first person in this neighborhood, she’ll get to welcome all these folks,” Renk said.
Town Hall Crossing, located on Sun Prairie’s east side, will have 118 single-family homes, including 40% that will be Habitat for Humanity homes, upon complete build out; learn more at www.townhallcrossing.com/