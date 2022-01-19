Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Two armed suspects entered an unlocked home on the city’s westside around 11 p.m. on Jan. 18.
Sun Prairie police report that the residents were at home during the armed burglary but did not interact with the suspects.
The suspects left the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Ryan Cox said investigators are following up on several leads in the crime.
The suspects appeared to be targeting homes with unlocked doors, Lt. Cox said.
Anyone with information can contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at (608) 837-7336 or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
Sun Prairie Police urge residents to check doors and windows before going to sleep or leaving their homes.
"A good plan is to verify your garage door is closed, vehicles are locked, and all doors, including the garage service door, are locked," Lt. Cox said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.