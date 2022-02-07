Bank of Sun Prairie recently welcomed 15-year financial services veteran, Andrea Belanger, as assistant vice president, residential lender in southeastern Dane County and Rock County.
A native of Rock County, Belanger has worked in Stoughton and Janesville during her banking career at Associated Bank and Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Prior to that, Belanger worked for Tuscany Custom Homes, Geneva National Resort and owned Castaways restaurant in Beloit and Janesville. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and studied marketing at Blackhawk Technical College.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Andrea to the Bank of Sun Prairie residential lending team. Andrea brings so much to the residential lender role with her deep knowledge of and involvement in Stoughton, Edgerton, and Janesville.” shared Gabrielle Loeffler, Bank of Sun Prairie’s vice president, residential lending manager. “Bank of Sun Prairie is pleased to offer our banking services in this untapped area of our broader footprint.”
Belanger is based in the bank’s Cottage Grove branch at 419 W. Cottage Grove Road. Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned, full-service community bank with $505 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.