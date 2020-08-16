Brandice Hatcher, left, speaks to a group of people before a balloon release Thursday, Aug., 13, 2020 at Brittingham Park in Madison, Wis. April Kigeya, middle, and Brandi Grayson, right, also gathered for the balloon release. The grandmother of an 11-year-old girl shot in Madison said the girl will be taken off life support Thursday morning. The shooting happened Tuesday on Madison’s East Side.