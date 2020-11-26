Sun Prairie’s Bed Lady is collecting bedding, blankets and sheets through Dec. 18 in an effort to provide beds for kids who are sleeping on floors or sofas in Sun Prairie.
The Bed Lady serves more than 100 Sun Prairie area children during an average year. Each child receives a brand new mattress, box spring and pillow as well as a new or gently used sheet set, blanket and comforter.
“We are super-excited to be helping Sunshine Place and The Bed Lady with our community’s needs,” remarked Christi Winchel of Sunny Nutrition, located at 515 W. Main St., that will act as a drop-off location for The Bed Lady.
The Bed Lady is collecting twin-sized blankets, pillows and twin-sized white sheets, Spiderman or Fortnight sheets, as well as twin comforters that are new or gently used.
Items will be collected through Friday, Dec. 18, but donations will also be accepted (checks should be made payable to Sunshine Place). All financial donations are used to purchase the beds, bedding and pillows needed to support The Bed Lady program.
A direct referral from a school social worker or the Community Social Worker with Joining Forces for Families is needed for children to receive a bed from The Bed Lady. To request a bed, talk to a school social worker or the Joining Forces for Families Community Social worker at 608-825-3225.
For more information about The Bed Lady, go online to https://sunshineplace.org/services/child-outreach/bed-lady/
