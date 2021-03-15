Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby announced he is leaving SPHS for another position outside of the district, according to an email he sent to parents on Monday, March 15.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the students, staff, and families of Sun Prairie and I appreciate your trust and support over the past six years," Nerby wrote.
Nerby did not disclose his new position in the email to parents.
The departing principal praised educators and staff at Sun Prairie High School, calling them "nothing short of amazing to work with and partner with" during his six year tenure.
"As a parent with students in the Sun Prairie Area School District," Nerby added, "I am grateful for their experiences here and the unbelievable educators who they have been able to work with."
Nerby said he has seen "a great deal of change and progress over the years," while serving as principal.
Among the changes: A modified bell schedule, increased academic choices, partnering with local colleges and businesses, development of two curricular academies, increased AP class participation, decreased disciplinary referrals, as well as an increased attendance rate and an ACT test average.
"There is much to celebrate and yet, still more work to do on behalf of our students and families," Nerby added. "I am confident that Sun Prairie High School is in a position to continue to grow and prosper in the work we have been doing. But it will only be successful if we can continue to have a strong partnership with our families like you."
Nerby called his tenure "the most rewarding and transformational of my career."
"We have gone from just talking about social justice and equity to actually naming race and implementing steps and strategies to address systemic racism in education," Nerby wrote.
"We have created our own equity coordinator position for the high school, we have created an E-team to focus our work, and we have strengthened our PLC’s to talk specifically about what our students need and analyze our curriculum to ensure it is representative of our entire student body," Nerby added.
"The truth is, there is still a long way to go and the equity work will never be done or finished, however there is a strong focus and attention to detail on how to improve and move forward with the work," Nerby wrote. "It is a journey and we owe it to our current and future students to continue to push, grow, and learn how to be and do better."
Nerby wrote he is "sad to say goodbye" to friends, amazing students and wonderful staff, but added, "I am excited for my new opportunity and I am grateful to our Sun Prairie families for your trust and support over the years. I wish nothing but continued success for our students, families, and staff."
