Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

2/12/22

8 AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 1-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

12 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

1 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Financial Goals

2 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

2:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

3 PM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

3:55 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Racine Horlick

5:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

6 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

6:45 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

7:10 PM Live, SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison West

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

10 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-26-22

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-10-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Cat-Women of the Moon

2/13/22

8 AM Sacred Hearts, 2-13-2022

9 AM Peace Lutheran, 2-6-22

10 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 2-6-22

11 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 0-6-22

12 PM Our Saviors Church, 2-6-22

1 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

1:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

2 PM SPASD School Board, 1-24-22

4 PM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 1-26-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 1-12-22

5 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

5:25 PM Media Center Commission, 2-9-22

6:30 PM Public Works Committee, 2-8-22

7:30 PM Plan Commission, 2-8-22

9 PM Police Commission, 2-9-22

10 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 2-9-22

2/14/22

8AM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

10:05 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-25-22

11 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-12-22

11:30 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

12:55 PM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

2 PM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto

3 PM Reel Reviews, 2-10-22

3:30 PM Groundhog Day 2022

4 PM Tourism Commission, 2-10-22

5 PM Police Commission, 2-09-22

6 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

9 PM SPHS Girls Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 2-12-22

10:30 PM SPHS Boys Basketball vs Racine Horlick, 2-12-22

2/15/22

8 AM Reel Reviews, 2-10-22

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron & Chris, 2-11-22

9 AM Books and Cooks: Books Talks and Tastings, Black Girl Baking

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays

10 AM Parenting Game, Estate Planning

10:35 AM The Spot for Health, Tips for Better Sleep

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, IH Concepts

12 PM Colonial Club Commentator, Feb 2022

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-25-22

1 PM Groundhog Day 2022

1:30 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin, 01-20-22

2:05 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

2:55 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City, 01-21-22

5 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 02-11-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-14-22

9 PM SPHS Hockey vs Madison West, 02-10-22

11 PM SPMC Volunteer Appreciation 2021

11:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?

2/12/22

8 AM Origami Cavekids Crew

9:30 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

10AM Secret Sloth Society

11 AM PotaFOE Crew

12 PM Groundhog Day 2022

12:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

1 PM Wolf Pack

2 PM The Tentacle Team

3 PM Dab Police

4:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

6 PM Super Swirly Skittles

7:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon

9 PM Turtle Airplanes

11 PM 8-Bit Crew

2/13/22

8 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10 AM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

10:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

11:30 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

12 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

1 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

3 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

3:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

4:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

5:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

6 PM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

6:30 PM Sun Prairie Honor Band, 11-16-19

7 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

8 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

9 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 5-7-19

9:30 PM PMMS Band, 5-7-19

11 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-8-19

2/14/22

8 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

8:45 AM Northside, Fall Festival 2021

9 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

9:30 AM Library, Storytime

10 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

10:30 AM Mark Hayward

11:30 AM Miller and Mike

12:30 PM Fox & Branch

1:30 PM Kidsplay

2:30 PM Ken Lonnquist

3:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021

5 PM Alice In Wonderland Play

5:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

6 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020

6:45 PM Adventures In Photography, 2020

7 PM DIY Candy

7:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2020

8:15 PM Shorts Skits by Blessa

8:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

9:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2019

10 PM Three Marker Challenge

10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

2/15/22

8 AM Gas Station Stop

9:30 AM Squid People

10:45 AM Stupendous Squirrels

12 PM Dogs Eat Bacon

1:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas

3 PM Dab Police

4:30 PM Bacon Makes it Better

6 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-10-22

6:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

7:15 PM Live, SPHS Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial

9 PM Kit Cat

10 PM Minecraft Maniacs

11 PM Banananana Boat

