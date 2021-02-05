The Sun Prairie Police Department is actively investigating the vandalism of sidewalks, doors and windows at Patrick Marsh Middle School in connection with a Feb. 3 protest that followed a Feb. 1 social studies activity at the school.
Screenshots of the assignment, which asked children about Hammurabi’s Code and what to do with a slave on the first day of Black History Month, were circulated on Facebook by several people, including Michael Johnson from Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.
The assignment also resulted in the social studies teachers involved being placed on administrative leave, apologies being issued from both the school’s principal and assistant principal, and an email sent home to parents from the Sun Prairie Area School District administration.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said the Feb. 3 protest, which involved a small group of up to 20 people in eight vehicles, began at about 2:30 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Area School District Office at 501 S. Bird St.
Cox said police — who were tipped by a social media poster about a possible protest — established a way to monitor the protesters’ activity without officers being detected or confronting the protesters.
The district office visit was followed by a stop at Patrick Marsh Middle School (PMMS), 1351 Columbus St., where protesters wrote messages on school windows, doors and sidewalks.
The sidewalks were spray painted. No damage estimate was available, Cox said, but he added that some of the window paint may be removable.
The group’s proceeded from Patrick Marsh with vehicles to block traffic at the intersection of Main and Market streets.
“At one point when we were trying to set up barricades . . . a group went to confront one of our officers and members of Public Works who were trying to put up the barricades,” Cox said. The officer and Public Works employees avoided any conflict, left the area, but returned to re-install the barricades, according to Cox.
The protest was completed by about 4:45 p.m., when barricades were removed. Protesters then proceeded westbound along West Main Street — stopping once at a gas station — before eventually making their way out of Sun Prairie, Cox said.
The last SPPD officer cleared the scene of the protest at Main and Market at about 5:19 p.m., according to the SPPD Dispatch Summary — about three hours after the protest began. According to published reports, protesters were demanding accountability and reform of Sun Prairie schools and the police department.
As of press time Thursday, the Sun Prairie Star has had no contact with any member of the group and was not provided with any advanced notice the protest was occurring.
NBC-15 reported on Feb. 3 that the family of a PMMS student whose sixth grade class participated in the controversial social studies assignment has hired an attorney to hold the school accountable.
Zayvion Hopkins said he felt “unsafe and unwelcome” at the school after the Feb. 1 social studies activity. “I felt really surprised, shocked and mind-blown,” Hopkins told NBC-15.
“While an email communication from the school admits they have caused harm to students and their families, we beg the question — in the current climate in which we live — do they really understand the damage that has been caused by such an assignment?” asked Hopkins’ mother, Dazarrea Ervins, also on NBC-15.
Both 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie and State 16th District Senator Melissa Agard issued statements of condemnation after learning about the activity. “I am glad the Sun Prairie School District responded quickly and is actively investigating the situation,” Hebl said in the statement. “However, this demonstrates how much further we have to go when it comes to addressing racial biases and racial disparities in our state and in our classrooms.”
Since the PMMS slavery social studies activity email was sent to parents on Monday Feb. 1 and before press deadline on Thursday Feb. 4, the SPASD offered no follow-up public comment about the disciplinary action, the protest, the assignment itself or how the unauthorized activity made its way into the PMMS curriculum.
However, after Thursday's print deadline (for the Friday, Feb. 5 issue of the Sun Prairie Star), late Thursday afternoon, the SPASD emailed the following statement to local media:
"We have spent this week acting on the items we stated in the letter sent by Patrick Marsh administration and the letter sent by district administration to all families on February 1st.
"Here is a summary of our actions so far this week. There is an ongoing investigation into the incident. Our district-wide student services team has been and will continue to follow up and support students and families from Patrick Marsh Middle School and across the school district. We are making plans to reconvene our social studies curriculum review committee for an intensive review of our social studies teaching practices as a first step to eliminate racial trauma and curriculum violence. We have reached out to the organization Teachers Pay Teachers demanding the removal of this racist activity and a public apology for originating and monetizing it. They have since confirmed the removal of the activity from their website. We commit to work collaboratively with our community and lean into conversations to address the harm caused by this incident.
"Above all else, we are intentional in acknowledging the damage caused this week to our students, families, staff, and community. And, we also need to be crystal clear: What happened at Patrick Marsh Middle School is not aligned with our equity work. It was not approved or endorsed at any level of leadership, and does not define our commitment to and work toward racial equity.
"Our district administration will provide an update to the community at our School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. Information can be found on the school district website: www.sunprairieschools.org "
