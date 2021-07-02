Sun Prairie resident Bill Clausius was recently sworn in as the new District Governor for Lions District 27-D1 by Lions International President Douglas X. Alexander.
The district includes 61 Lions Clubs, including the Sun Prairie Lions Club, and approximately 2,180 members in seven counties.
District 27-D1 is one of 10 Lions Districts in Wisconsin. Clausius will serve as Council Secretary in the Wisconsin Lions Council of Governors.
Clausius has been a member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club for more than 18 years. He has served on the District Cabinet as a member of the Global Leadership Team, Zone Chair, and Second and First Vice Governors.
The Sun Prairie Lions have honored him by being named a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Ray Hempel Fellow. Clausius is a past president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club.
“Lions is the world’s largest service organization and I am honored to serve as District Governor,” Clausius said.
“Lions’ main goal is service to the community in the areas of vision, diabetes, childhood cancer, hunger, disaster relief and the environment. I plan to take forward steps to move our District forward and help those clubs affected by the recent pandemic,” the new district governor said.
“I also will follow International President Alexander’s theme of ‘Service from the Heart’ in the coming year.”
A former Dane County Supervisor, Clausius also is a former District 4 city council alder in the City of Sun Prairie. He has been married to his wife, Carolyn, for the past 34 years.