The Sun Prairie Area School District recently announced that after an extensive search and interview process Michael Morgan Jr. will serve as the next principal at Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) in Sun Prairie.
Morgan has served as principal of the Milwaukee College Prep School and the YMCA Young Leaders Academy Charter School, and he is coming to Sun Prairie after serving as the principal of Milwaukee Environmental Sciences Academy Charter School, a K-8 building in Milwaukee. He previously worked as a middle school social studies teacher, and he is currently working toward his doctorate at Edgewood College.
“We were fortunate to find such a dedicated administrator who is student-centered and committed to a vision of equity for all students,” said Nick Reichhoff, the Director of Student Policy and School Operations, who also led the search process.
Reichhoff said the interview team — consisting of parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators — believe that Morgan will build on the strengths of Prairie Phoenix Academy and be a great leader within the Sun Prairie community.
In his previous positions, Morgan fostered innovation through collaboration with stakeholders to help all students reach their maximum potential.
Morgan replaced Lisa Bollinger, who is retiring at the end of this school year. Bollinger’s 18 years of service to the Sun Prairie Area School District include working as principal at Prairie Phoenix Academy and as an associate principal at Sun Prairie High School for 12 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.