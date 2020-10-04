As standing President of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs, I believe it is a top priority of our organization to make sure public education receives more resources and continues to be championed as a critical fire and life safety program.
We as leaders in public safety must work as hard on education and prevention, as we do on response! We must re-think our priorities, and educate to prevent fires and medical emergencies before they happen.
With the issue our country is facing regarding COVID-19, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue will not be able to host our annual Open House and pancake breakfast. This event usually brings over 3,500 to Fire Station #1.
But we will not let COVID-19 detour our mission of delivering the best service to the community we can provide. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue will be hosting a virtual Open House beginning October 4th and running through October 11th on our Facebook page.
In addition, daily segments will be seen on Sun Prairie’s community TV channel KSUN [cable channel 983 on Spectrum cable, channels 13 and 1013 on TDS cable or online at ksun.tv] and made available to watch on demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand. The segments will later be combined into a longer program that will also be viewable on KSUN and KSUN on demand.
I am full of pride that we at Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue have continued to champion public education and fire prevention. We owe it to our residents to be in the forefront of this safety initiative.
We will continue to deliver a service to the community that is second to none in the State of Wisconsin!
Be safe Wisconsin!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.