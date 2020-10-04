As standing President of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs, I believe it is a top priority of our organization to make sure public education receives more resources and continues to be championed as a critical fire and life safety program.

We as leaders in public safety must work as hard on education and prevention, as we do on response! We must re-think our priorities, and educate to prevent fires and medical emergencies before they happen.

With the issue our country is facing regarding COVID-19, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue will not be able to host our annual Open House and pancake breakfast. This event usually brings over 3,500 to Fire Station #1.

But we will not let COVID-19 detour our mission of delivering the best service to the community we can provide. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue will be hosting a virtual Open House beginning October 4th and running through October 11th on our Facebook page.

In addition, daily segments will be seen on Sun Prairie’s community TV channel KSUN [cable channel 983 on Spectrum cable, channels 13 and 1013 on TDS cable or online at ksun.tv] and made available to watch on demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand. The segments will later be combined into a longer program that will also be viewable on KSUN and KSUN on demand.

I am full of pride that we at Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue have continued to champion public education and fire prevention. We owe it to our residents to be in the forefront of this safety initiative.

We will continue to deliver a service to the community that is second to none in the State of Wisconsin!

Be safe Wisconsin!

