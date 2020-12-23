Sun Prairie Utilities will be able to purchase land for its new SPU facilities on Linnerud Drive and complete water and electrical line replacements in 2021, thanks to action taken Dec. 15 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
The council not only approved a resolution providing for the sale of approximately $6.77 million in Water and Light Utility Revenue Bonds, but also a $500,000 loan from Sun Prairie-based WPPI Energy to undertake water and electrical replacement projects in 2021.
The no interest loan from WPPI Energy was approved Nov. 23. Although the loan is interest-free, a one-time origination fee of $5,000, or 1% of the loan amount, will be repaid by SPU as part of the agreement. A schedule of payments shows SPU will pay back the loan in monthly installments of $4,166.67.
In terms of the revenue bonds, Todd Taves from Ehlers Associates said the intent is to bring a sale resolution to the Sun Prairie City Council on Jan. 19, with an estimated closing date on the bonds of Feb. 10.
Capital projects included to be paid for by the combined borrowing and revenue bond issue include the following:
Well 10 Construction — $2.125 million
Purchase of a Pressure Reducing Valve — $540,000.
Construction of a Smith’s Crossing Parallel Main — $277,193.
Advance Metering for both the electric and water utilities — $993,000 when taking a portion of the WPPI Energy loan into account.
Water Main Replacement — $20,000 after including $1.245 million in unspent proceeds from 2018A general obligation bonds. This may include replacement of lead water main in the city.
Land for new SPU Facilities — As previously reported the Sun Prairie Star, SPU will spend $1,057,000 to purchase land from the Sun Prairie Area School District and property owners on Linnerud Drive for its new office, vehicle maintenance and cold storage facilities.
Taves said he hopes to receive favorable rates when the final competitive sale closes. He said securing the loan from WPPI Energy resulted in a reduction of the bond issue amount, thereby saving SPU and the city money.
Interest rates will be determined by competitive sale of the bonds, Taves said. The bonds are being issued for a term of 20 years. Principal on the Bonds will be due on April 1 in the years 2022 through 2041. Interest is payable every six months beginning October 1, 2021. The Bonds will be subject to prepayment at the discretion of the City on April 1, 2029 or any date thereafter.
Reduced speed study resolution OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from the Public Works Committee, alders approved a resolution to be sent to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation requesting a reduced speed study along Highway 19/East Main Street from White Tail Drive to Musket Ridge Drive.
“That stretch has become very dangerous,” District 1 Alder Steve Stocker said — a reference to the Nov. 23 car-pedestrian crash that killed one Sun Prairie woman and injured her wife, an off-duty Madison police officer, that occurred while they were walking on an east side bike path.
Julie L. Nelson, 48, of Sun Prairie, was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office as the pedestrian killed in the crash. Nelson’s wife, and another person who was in one of the vehicles, were injured and transported to the hospital.
James Blackstone, 32, of Sun Prairie, a driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested for misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sun Prairie police reported that Nelson and her wife were walking on the bike path well off the roadway of East Main Street and Whitetail Drive when they were struck by one of the two vehicles involved in the traffic crash.
Sun Prairie Police were called to the crash scene around 3:35 p.m. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sun Prairie Public Works Committee voted 5-0 on Dec. 8 to forward the resolution to study a reduced speed limit to 25 MPH east of Grove Street (which includes the area from White Tail Drive to Musket Ridge Drive).
The resolution also includes a request to WisDOT for any appropriate signage to be installed in the area of the lower speed limit.
According to a staff report from Director or Public Works/City Engineer Adam Schleicher, Wisconsin State Statue 346.57(4) sets the speed limits on state trunk highways. The authority to change those limits rests with WisDOT. Guidance from WisDOT states requests for speed studies to modify speed limits on State Trunk Highways should come through a mayor or other elected executive, appointed official, government body, or a Traffic Safety Commission should be submitted in writing.
Alders unanimously approved the lower speed study resolution.
