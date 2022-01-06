Sun Prairie Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. snowplow crash that closed Highway 151 northbound for more than two hours on Wednesday night, Jan. 5 and injured a 69-year-old male.
Sgt. Brandon Lingle from the SPPD said on Thursday, Jan. 6, that the SPPD has preliminarily determined that a male driver was northbound on 151 at roughly 5:26 p.m. when he struck a Dane County snowplow near the U-turnaround area located at 1044 Highway 151 northbound.
“There is a conflicting statement as to where the snowplow was when [the male] and the plow collided,” Lingle said.
Lingle also said the male driver indicated a semi-trailer was near him when the crash happened, but that has not been confirmed.
Sun Prairie EMS transported the male driver of the motor vehicle to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
Lingle said police are hoping the snow plow has video of the crash.
In a press release promoting the transition of plow truck to renewable natural gas issued in 2020, the Dane County Highway Department said it is responsible for maintaining county roads (sometimes referred to as the county trunk system), state roads and the interstate for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Maintenance includes plowing the roads after a snowfall.
“Today, most of the vehicles we purchase are renewable natural gas,” said Dan Behrend, Highway Operations Manager, in the same release.
Behrend said in the same release that diesel vehicles were getting more expensive and less fuel-efficient due to environmental regulations, which increased the appeal of the RNG options. A typical snowplow achieves 4 to 6 miles per gallon depending on plowing conditions — compared to a typical light-duty vehicle on the road, which averages 22 mpg by comparison.
A frequently asked questions posting on the WisDOT website indicates that while there are no state laws that prohibit passing a snowplow, it is illegal (State Statute 346.915) to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet on any highway having the posted speed limit of more than 35 mph if the snowplow is engaged in snow and ice removal.
The WisDOT website said the majority of crashes involving snowplows and vehicles happen when a snowplow is rear ended or hit while being passed because snowplows have wing plow blades that can extend anywhere between 2 and 10 feet beyond the width of the truck.
“This wing plow blade is often not seen because of the snow cloud being kicked up by the snowplow,” WisDOT states on its website.
“These wing plows,” the website states, “can often weigh as much as a compact car.”
WisDOT contracts with county highway departments to clear snow — a system set up more than 99 years ago, according to the website https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/local-gov/hwy-mnt/winter-maintenance/faq.aspx.
Sun Prairie Police Officers reopened Highway 151 at roughly 7:51 p.m., after the highway was closed for two hours and 24 minutes.