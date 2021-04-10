Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers on April 10 announced the April 9 arrest of one suspect in connection with a Nov 29 shots fired incident outside of The Rock, 920 W. Main St.
On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at around 3:09 a.m., SPPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of The Rock Bar and Grille located at 920 West Main Street in the City of Sun Prairie.
Upon investigation, officers determined that a disturbance had occurred in the parking lot and a firearm was fired from a vehicle as subjects left the scene. No one was injured during the incident and no damage was reported.
In an April 10 press release, Lt. Ray Thomson of the SPPD said on Friday, April 9, 2021 Gavin Vyse, age 29, of Sun Prairie was arrested in relation to the Nov. 29 incident for endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Vyse was booked into the Dane County Jail on these charges.
On Jan. 12, 2021, Richard Walker, 26, of Sun Prairie was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm in relation to this incident. Walker was booked into the Dane County Jail on the charge, but is currently an inmate in the Columbia County Jail in Portage.
