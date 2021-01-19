The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 19 issued alerts telling people being contacted on behalf of the city and soliciting donations that they should not respond to them.
On Jan. 14, the Sun Prairie Police Department issued a scam alert on the SPPD Facebook page, indicating an individual identifying herself as Maria, an employee with “Mobile Apps Development Services”.
The caller stated she is contacting individuals on behalf of the City of Sun Prairie and Mayor Paul Esser’s office, soliciting donations for the development of a mobile community app.
The SPPD said that neither the city nor Mayor Esser’s office is conducting business with any such company and would not contact residents seeking donations.
On Tuesday, both Business Improvement District/Tourism Manager Colleen Burke and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Skicki issued alerts telling people to ignore any contacts from individuals soliciting on behalf of the city.
"It’s been brought to my attention that someone is calling around to local businesses, asking to do an interview, or asking for advertising money – as part of a City of Sun Prairie website &/or app," Burke wrote in an email to local businesses on Jan. 19. "Please disregard the phone call, if you receive one. The city has no role in this request; it is not legitimate."
Skicki forwarded the SPPD Scam Alert post from Facebook.
"We wanted to make you aware that a woman named Maria is calling businesses in Sun Prairie saying she is with Mobile App Development Services and is working with Mayor Esser's office and the City of Sun Prairie," Skicki wrote in the email. "They want to sell you listing space on their app. This is not true."
Skicki thanked Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Tom Hebl and Beth at Cardinal Heating for bringing it to the chamber's attention.
Individuals who may have experienced financial loss due to a phone scam should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department via the non-emergency number at 608-837-7336.
