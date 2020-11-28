The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) has closed a portion of Highway 151 for an investigation on Saturday, Nov. 28.
A nixle phone alert posted by the SPPD at 4:02 p.m. on Nov. 28 said due to an active investigation on Highway 151 southbound that motorists are to avoid the area from Main Street to South Grand Avenue.
"The roadway is closed at this time so please exit off 151 southbound at Windsor Street until further notice," the nixle alert reads.
The SPPD will release more information as appropriate and notify the public when the road re-opens.
UPDATE: At 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, the SPPD reopened Highway 151. No explanation or further information was provided.
