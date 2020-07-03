A 29-year-old Windsor woman has died following a hit-and-run accident on Cottage Grove Road on Monday, June 22.
The name of the victim, who passed away over the weekend at a hospital, has not been released.
A Madison Police Department Traffic Specialist will ask the Dane County District Attorney to charge a 21-year-old Sun Prairie woman, the alleged driver, with hit-and-run causing death, as the vehicle’s driver has been identified.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to an MPD traffic incident report, the deceased was walking with her boyfriend when she began to cross Cottage Grove Road near Walgreens in the 4500 block. The boyfriend reportedly saw a black Dodge Charger strike the victim. He said the vehicle stopped briefly and then took off.
At the time, the victim’s injuries were considered very critical and life-threatening.
The incident took place at 1:08 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.
--Staff report
